On Gadar 2 Duty, Sunny Deol And Ameesha Patel Were Dressed As Tara Singh And Sakina

Sunny Deol And Ameesha Patel on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show.

In a delight to all the Gadar fans, its lead pair, Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel came under one roof on Tuesday as they visited The Kapil Sharma Show for the promotions of their upcoming film Gadar 2. The couple were clicked before the filming of the show. Sunny Deol was spotted dressed as the iconic character Tara Singh from his film Gadar while Ameesha Patel stunned in a peach saree. The couple were photographed as they shared a laugh followed by a warm hug.

For the unversed, Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starred in the iconic film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha in 2001. In the story revolving around the aftermath of the 1947 partition, Sunny Deol played the character of Tara Singh. He was paired with Ameesha Patel, who played the character of a Muslim girl named Sakina.

Take a look at the couple's OOTN:

Meanwhile, the teaser of Gadar 2 released earlier this month. The teaser is set in 1971 and has a woman's voiceover saying, “Damaad hai woh Pakistan ka. Use naariyal do, teeka lagao. Warna iss baar woh dahej mein Lahore le jaaega (He's the son-in-law of Pakistan. Give him a grand welcome. Anoint him. Or this time he will hijack Lahore).” The screen then cuts to Tara Singh getting off a bus in Lahore to face a crowd chanting anti-India slogans.

Gadar 2 will feature Ameesha Patel alongside Sunny Deol. The actress will reprise her role of Sakeena in the sequel. The film has been directed by Anil Sharma and produced by Zee Studios, Anil Sharma Productions, and MM Moviez.

Take a look at the teaser here:

Earlier, Ameesha Patel shared some images from the sets of the film with the caption, “Gadar 2 shoot mode. Tara Singh (Sunny Deol) and Sakeena (me) in deep conversations… Any guesses what we are talking about?” Take a look at the post here:

In addition to Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, the film will also star Utkarsh Sharma, Manish Wadhwa, Gaurav Chopra, Luv Sinha, and Simrat Kaur. .