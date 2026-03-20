All The Box Office Records Broken By <i>Dhurandhar 2</i> On Release Day

Some films release. Some arrive like a storm. And then there's Dhurandhar 2, a film that didn't just hit theatres, it practically rewrote the rulebook within hours of its release.

Here's a detailed look at all the box office records Dhurandhar: The Revenge (Dhurandhar 2) shattered on Day 1:

A Historic Start With Massive Numbers

Dhurandhar 2 opened to unprecedented numbers on Thursday, March 19, minting Rs 102.55 crore nett in India on its first day.

Including its paid preview collections of Rs 43 crore, the film's total domestic earnings stand at Rs 145.55 crore.

Globally, the film has raked in Rs 236.63 crore (early estimates), cementing its place among the biggest openers in Indian cinema history.

Highest-Ever Preview Day Collection

The film began its record-breaking run even before its official release. With paid previews held on March 18 after 5 pm, Dhurandhar 2 earned a staggering Rs 43 crore from over 12,700 shows across India.

This makes it the highest preview day earner ever, surpassing Pawan Kalyan's They Call Him OG, which had collected Rs 25 crore.

Biggest Hindi Opener Of All Time

On its opening day, the film's Hindi version alone brought in Rs 99.10 crore, the highest ever for a Hindi-language release.

The total Day 1 India collection stood at Rs 102.55 crore, with the Hindi version contributing the bulk despite delays in regional screenings.

Previously, the record was held by Pushpa 2, which earned Rs 70.30 crore in Hindi on its opening day.

Second-Biggest Opening in Indian Cinema Worldwide

With Rs 236.63 crore worldwide on Day 1 (including previews), Dhurandhar 2 has secured the second spot among the biggest Indian openers globally.

It trails only Pushpa 2, which recorded Rs 275.2 crore, and has surpassed SS Rajamouli's RRR, which had earned Rs 223 crore on its opening day.

Biggest Opener For Ranveer Singh And Aditya Dhar

The film marks a career-defining opening for both lead actor Ranveer Singh and director Aditya Dhar.

Their previous collaboration, Dhurandhar (released in December 2025), had opened at Rs 27-28 crore. In comparison, Dhurandhar 2 has earned nearly four times more on Day 1 alone.

Highest Advance Booking Ever At National Chains

Adding to its long list of records, Dhurandhar 2 registered the highest-ever advance ticket sales for Day 1 across national cinema chains.

The film sold an impressive 925,000 tickets in advance, leaving behind major blockbusters like Baahubali 2 (Hindi) - 650K tickets, Stree 2 - 565K tickets, Jawan - 557K tickets and Pathaan - 556K tickets.

Crosses Rs 100 Crore On Day 1

Despite facing delays and cancellations in multiple regions due to technical issues, the film comfortably crossed the Rs 100 crore mark on its opening day.

Regional contributions included Telugu - Rs 2.12 crore, Tamil - Rs 1.16 crore, Kannada - Rs 0.8 crore and Malayalam - Rs 0.9 crore. The Hindi version remained the dominant contributor.

Outperforms Recent Blockbusters By A Huge Margin

Dhurandhar 2 has significantly outpaced some of the biggest Hindi openers in recent years.

Animal (2023) - Rs 63 crore

Jawan (2023) - Rs 65 crore

With Rs 102.55 crore on Day 1, the film has set a new benchmark for Bollywood openings.

A Sequel That Multiplied Expectations

The original Dhurandhar, which released in December 2025, opened at Rs 27 crore and went on to become the highest-grossing Hindi film of the year.

The sequel has not only lived up to expectations but exceeded them dramatically, earning nearly four times the opening day collection of its predecessor.

The Film And Its Reception

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar 2 sees Ranveer Singh return alongside Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, and Sanjay Dutt.

NDTV noted in its review, "Dhurandhar 2 must be watched for all the answers you are seeking from the first film and for Ranveer Singh."

With multiple records already in its kitty within just one day, Dhurandhar 2 has set the stage for what could be one of the biggest box office runs in Indian cinema history. The real question now is not whether it will break more records, but how many.

Also Read: Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Ranveer Singh Film Sweeps Clean Century, 4x Dhurandhar