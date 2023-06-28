Alia Bhatt Trolled For Her Body Language In Heart Of Stone Interview. The Internet Says, 'Not Professional'

Still from a video shared on Instagram. (courtesy: people)

Alia Bhatt is soon making her Hollywood debut in the action thriller Heart Of Stone. The film features her alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. Ahead of the film's release on streaming platform Netflix, the actress along with Gal Gadot and Jamie has been part of several interviews, promoting the film. However, one such interview featuring the three stars has caught the internet's attention and not necessarily for the right reasons. We are referring to the cast's interview with People Magazine where they were asked how they balance their personal and professional lives. While Gal Gadot takes the lead and answers the question, Jamir Dornan is seen chipping in with additions to the conversation. Alia Bhatt, on the other hand, remains silent, watching her co-stars talk. So, what's the catch? Well, several internet users have pointed out that Alia Bhatt doesn't seem to be able to sit still and is instead constantly fidgeting with her fingers, hair and rings.

Several users felt Alia Bhatt was being “awkward” and “not professional”. For instance, one user wrote, “Alia's body language is weird and not very professional.” “Alia's body language is not professional! Deepika, Priyanka, Ali Fazal, everybody has done international interviews and they are a joy to watch. Alia was bad!” another viewer declared.

“Alia you are not on your couch, babe,” pointed out another user. “Aliaa Bhatt has always been weird & awkward when it came to interviews,” one comment reads. “Alia is trying hard to fit in but failing,” noted one user, while another said, “Alia just sitting there like an eye candy serving no purpose.”

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt fans extended support to the star in the comments section. One fan said, “Go Alia. Show them how it's done…The more hate the more success.”

Watch the video here:

Closer home, Alia Bhatt's father, Mahesh Bhatt could not be prouder of his daughter and her Hollywood debut. In an interaction with ETimes, he said, “My heart soars with pride when I see her standing with the who's who of international players like Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. To stand there without being dwarfed by the idea that it is Hollywood, the young of today don't feel lesser in any way when it comes to international talent.”

The veteran director also shared Alia Bhatt's answer on being asked about the primary difference between Bollywood and Hollywood. The doting father said, “I once remember asking her, 'What is it that they have and we don't?' And her straight reply was 'Money'. She said it with great humility."

Heart Of Stone will stream exclusively on the OTT platform Netflix from August 11.