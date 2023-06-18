Heart Of Stone Trailer: Alia Is The Perfect Foil To Gal Gadot's Save The World Plan

Still from Heart Of Stone trailer.(courtesy: aliaabhatt)

Alia Bhatt fans, rejoice! The Bollywood superstar is all set to make her Hollywood debut with Heart Of Stone, the trailer of which has been released. The trailer was released on Sunday as part of the Netflix TUDUM event in Brazil and features Alia Bhatt alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. The spy thriller has Gal Gadot out to save the world [as usual] and it appears that Alia Bhatt is playing the perfect foil to all of Gal's efforts. As per the trailer, Gal Gadot plays Rachel Stone, who is a member of a secret agency called the Charter. With “no friends, no relationships …no political leanings … no national allegiance'”, members of the elite agency are working together for greater good and world peace.

In comes Alia Bhatt, mouthing sinister dialogues that hint that she may just be the villain to watch out for. She says, “You think you know everything but the world is about to see the truth.” Also, do not miss the gun in Alia Bhatt's hands. The trailer of the video has been shared on social media by the cast of the film, including Alia Bhatt. Sharing the video, she wrote, “HEART OF STONE [fire emoji]. August 11.”

In response to the post, Gal Gadot dropped a heart emoji. Actress-comedian Lilly Singh said, “Let's go sis.” Actor Vir Das-comedian Vir Das dropped fire emojis. Mouni Roy, who has worked with Alia Bhatt in Brahmastra said, “This is amaaaazing. Congratulations A,” with a heart and heart-eye emoji. Alia Bhatt's mom, actress Soni Razdan said, “Arre wah!” Zoya Akhtar said, “Alia [heart emojis],” Guneet Monga wrote, “Go Go Go Alia Bhatt.”

Watch the trailer here:

Much to the delight of fans, Gal Gadot even shared a video from the Netflix event in Brazil. In the clip, Gal Gadot is seen sharing the stage with actors Alia Bhatt and Jamie Dornan, as fans cheer on. In the caption, she wrote, “The set up- The shot. WOW! Obrigada, Brazil."

Heart of Stone, helmed by Tom Harper also features Sophie Okonedo, Matthias Schweighofer, Jing Lusi, and Paul Ready in addition to Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan, and Alia Bhatt.

In addition to Heart Of Stone, Alia Bhatt will be seen inRocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. In it, she will be seen alongside Ranveer Singh, Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan and Dharmendra.













