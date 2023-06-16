Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal Together At Airport Lounge, Video Is Obviously Viral

Alia, Katrina and Vicky in a still from the video. (courtesy: myqueenkay1)

Guess who fans spotted together at the airport lounge recently? Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal and the star couple were joined by none other than Alia Bhatt. The actress flew to Sao Paulo, Brazil for the grand Netflix Tudum event, scheduled to take place this week. Alia's Hollywood debut film Heart Of Stone's trailer will release at the Netflix event. Coming back to the airport video, Alia Bhatt is seen hugging Vicky Kaushal at the lounge. The latter section of the video features Alia chatting with Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal. Alia and Katrina will co-star in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra. Alia has worked with Vicky Kaushal in the 2018 film Raazi. Katrina was previously dating Ranbir Kapoor, who is now married to Alia.

On Thursday, Alia Bhatt shared happy pictures on her Instagram profile and she captioned it, "No heart of stone here... just one filled with love... enroute Tudum Sao Paulo."

Katrina Kaif married Vicky Kaushal in December 2021 after dating for 2 years. They hosted big, fat wedding festivities in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. They hosted a private wedding in the presence of family members and very few friends from the film industry.

In terms of work, Alia Bhatt also has two Bollywood films lined up - Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani with Ranveer Singh, and Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif. She will make her Hollywood debut with Heart Of Stone.