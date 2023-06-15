How A 'Very Tired And Forgetful' Alia Bhatt Got Ready For The Gucci Cruise Show

Alia Bhatt in a still from the video. (courtesy: YouTube)

Alia Bhatt's latest vlog from Seoul has literally passed the vibe check. It is a GRWM (get ready with me) clip which has been garnering a whole lot of love from her fans and followers, courtesy of Alia's “natural beauty,” as well as her “real and authentic” side. The actress, on Wednesday, shared a video from the time she took over the Gucci Cruise 2024 in Seoul as the brand's newest global ambassador. Right after she reached her hotel room, “a very tired, forgetful and chaotic” Alia started the vlog and showed her fans how she managed to get ready for the special evening despite not having most of her makeup products.

At one point in the clip, Alia Bhatt is seen mixing Rhode skin barrier restore cream with positive light liquid highlighter by Rare Beauty to “get that glow on the face.” In case you didn't know, the beauty brand Rhode is founded by model Hailey Bieber whereas the cosmetic company, Rare Beauty, is owned by singer-actress Selena Gomez. So, when Alia Bhatt did the little mix-up during her GRWM session, she left her fans in a tizzy, all thanks to Hailey and Selena's long history. The two celebs have been pitted against each other ever since Hailey married singer Justin Bieber in 2018, six months after he and Selena had separated following an on-and-off relationship. Fans of Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber always try to bring the other one down on social media with trolling and criticism, despite the singer and the model clarifying on several occasions that they do not hold grudges against each other.

Reacting to Alia Bhatt's YouTube video, a fan commented: “Rhode topped with Rare beauty. You ended the war like a queen” while another wrote: “She mixed Rhode and Rare Beauty, she knew exactly what she was doing (laughing icon).” Another reaction read: “Alia ended the war by mixing Rhode & Rare beauty. Grate work, Alia.”

Many loved the way Alia Bhatt shared details about her makeup products in the video: “I just love how she doesn't gatekeep her makeup products like others and she's so simple and elegant… love this.” Another commented: “Those who say she looks pretty just because of makeup look at her as the real example of pure beauty she never hides herself from anyone. She is queen.”

“Thank you for being so genuine and honest with us... you mention the brands too which are so helpful and kind of you… love you,” commented one while another wrote: “She doesn't need any makeup to look good! Natural Beauty.”

Sharing the clip, the actress wrote: “Get ready with a very tired, forgetful, chaotic me. PS - pls ignore my sniffles if possible.”

Alia Bhatt was in Seoul in May for the Gucci Cruise. She was looking stunning in a little black dress with cut-outs.

The actress is currently busy with the promotional duties of her Hollywood debut – Heart Of Stone.