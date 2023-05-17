Alia Bhatt Trolled For Carrying Empty Bag To Gucci Show: 'Is That A Water Bottle?'

Image was shared by Vogue India.(courtesy: vogueindia)

For Alia Bhatt, one of the biggest superstars in the country today, the next goal is global domination and the actress is well on her way to it. Alia, who is the newest global – and first Indian – ambassador of the luxury brand Gucci is currently in Seoul, Korea to attend the Gucci Cruise 2024 fashion show. On Tuesday, the actress stepped out in a short black dress with polka-dotted cut-outs and a silver lining. She paired the dress with black platform heels. But the star of the ensemble was the Gucci Jackie 1961 transparent bag that Alia carried as her star accessory. Given that it is transparent, one can see into the bag and several internet users were amused by the fact that Alia's bag was empty.

A section of the internet also lost no time to troll Alia Bhatt for her empty bag. In response to a social media post by Vogue India, several fans asked why the Highway star was carrying an empty bag, with some even going to the extent of tagging her.

“Bag is empty so why is Alia carrying [it],” one fan asked. “So, the bag is empty [laughing emoji],” another comment reads. “Hence proved inke bags khali hote hai [This has proved their bags are empty].” “Bro the purse is meant to hold a few things at least!” another fan lamented. One user wondered, “If not an empty bag, is that a water bottle? Can't think of anything else.”

Take a look at the most here:

On Monday, Thai superstar Davikah Hoorne, who was also present at the event, shared two fun images featuring Alia Bhatt. In the image, both stars are dressed in – you guessed it – Gucci ensembles. Along with a geotag for Seoul, Korea, Davikah Hoorne wrote, “Love,” with heart emojis.

In response, celebrity stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania dropped heart emojis. Thai actress Laila Boonyasak wrote, “Omg I love her!”

Announcing her collaboration with the luxury giant, Alia Bhatt shared an image and wrote, “I am honoured to represent the house of Gucci not only in India but at a global stage. Gucci's legacy has always inspired and intrigued me and I'm looking forward to the many sartorial milestones we create together.”

In response, Alia Bhatt's mentor and filmmaker Karan Johar said, ““Proud…Proud…Proud.” Alia's mom Soni Razdan, and actresses Janhvi Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Vaani Kapoor were among those who congratulated the star.

Alia Bhatt will be seen next in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra.