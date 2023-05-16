Ahead Of Gucci Show, Alia Bhatt And Thai Star Davikah Hoorne's Postcards From Seoul

Image was shared by Davikah Hoorne.(courtesy: davikah)

Superstar Alia Bhatt is only moving from strength to strength. After impressing fans with a slew of inspired performances, the actress is making a mark in the luxury fashion world as one of the global ambassadors for Gucci and the first from India. The actress is currently in Seoul as part of the Gucci Cruise show. Needless to say, Alia Bhatt seems to be making quite the impression on her peers and colleagues at the show. A case in point is Thai superstar Davikah Hoorne, who posted two fun images with Alia Bhatt. Both stars – dressed in Gucci – look beautiful as they share a laugh in the two images. She also added a geotag for Seoul, Korea.

Sharing the images, Davikah Hoorne wrote, “Love,” with heart emojis. Thai actress Laila Boonyasak responded to the post saying, “Omg I love her!” Anaita Shroff Adajania responded with heart emojis.

Given that it is Davikah Hoorne's birthday (May 16), Alia Bhatt also reposted the images with the note: “Happy birthday gorgeous,” with a heart emoji.

In a post, announcing her collaboration with Gucci, Alia Bhatt said: “I am honoured to represent the house of Gucci not only in India but at a global stage. Gucci's legacy has always inspired and intrigued me and I'm looking forward to the many sartorial milestones we create together.”

Replying to the post, Karan Johar wrote, “Proud…Proud…Proud.” Alia's mom, veteran actress Soni Razdan said, “Amazing news congratulations darling.” Janhvi Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Vaani Kapoor congratulated the others.

In their official announcement with regards to Alia Bhatt, Gucci said in a social media post: “Alia Bhatt is the House's newest Global Brand Ambassador. To mark the occasion, the actress, producer, and entrepreneur was captured with the Gucci Bamboo 1947 bag.”

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh and Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra.