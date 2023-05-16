Gucci Cruise 2024: Alia Bhatt Steals The Show In Seoul

Alia Bhatt at the show. (courtesy: aliaa08_emerald)

Sorry folks, mild interruption in the Cannes coverage - because, Alia Bhatt. It's Alia Bhatt's world and we are just living in it. The actress, who happens to be the house's newest global brand ambassador, is in Seoul for the Gucci Cruise 2024. The actress stepped out in a classic black LBD for the evening and the fan clubs were quick to post and spread out the pictures on social media. The actress had her hair tied in a sleek ponytail and carried a transparent bag. Fair to say the desi girls are slaying everywhere. Alia is at the Gucci show, Sara Ali Khan checked into the French Riviera this evening for Cannes Film Festival and Priyanka Chopra has been teasing her fans with pictures from Venice, where she will be attending a Bvlgari event.

Check out the pictures from the show here:

Ahead of the show, Thai star Davikah Hoorne and Alia's pictures from Seoul went viral.

Earlier this month, Alia Bhatt made her Met Gala debut. The Costume Institute Benefit, popularly called the Met Gala is an annual fundraising gala held for the benefit of the museum, which is attended by some of the biggest stars across the globe. Here are some fabulous pictures of Alia Bhatt's Met Gala look, inspired by supermodel Claudia Schiffer's 1992 Chanel bridal look.

In terms of work, Alia Bhatt will soon make her Hollywood debut with Gal Gadot's Heart Of Stone. She also has two Bollywood releases lined up - Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani with Ranveer Singh, and Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif.