Netflix Tudum 2023: Alia Bhatt, 'Enroute Sao Paulo,' Shares Happy Pics

Alia Bhatt shared this image. (courtesy: aliaabhatt)

Alia Bhatt, who will make her Hollywood debut with Heart Of Stone, is all set to attend the grand Netflix Tudum 2023 event to be held in Sao Paulo, Brazil. The actress shared adorable pictures of herself on her Instagram profile on Thursday morning, in which she can be seen happily posing for the camera and she captioned it, "No heart of stone here... just one filled with love... enroute Tudum Sao Paulo." Heart Of Stone is a spy thriller that has been backed by Netflix and Skydance. The film stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan and it has been directed by Tom Harper.

See Alia Bhatt's post here:

Alia Bhatt was pictured at the Mumbai airport last night. See the photos here:

In September, Alia Bhatt shared her first look from the film and she wrote: "The first look of Heart Of Stone and Keya coming to Netflix in 2023 #Tudum."

Alia, who wrapped her Heart Of Stone schedule in July last year, shared pictures from the film's set and she wrote: "Heart of Stone - you have my whole heart. Thank you to the beautiful Gal Gadot. My director Tom Harper, Jamie Dornan missed you today... and whole team for the unforgettable experience. I will be forever grateful for the love and care I received and I can't wait for you all to see the film. But for now... I'm coming home baby."

Alia Bhatt also has two Bollywood releases lined up - Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani with Ranveer Singh, and Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif.