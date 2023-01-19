Netflix Shares Preview Of 2023 Films And Alia Bhatt Can't Keep Calm, Because Heart Of Stone

Alia Bhatt in Heart Of Stone. (courtesy: YouTube)

On Wednesday night, Netflix shared a list of its upcoming 2023 releases. The streaming giant posted a video, which has snippets of the biggest Netflix original films premiering in 2023. The list has Heart of Stone, Extraction 2, Rebel Moon, Damsel, You People, Your Place or Mine, Murder Mystery 2, Luther: The Fallen Sun among many others. An excited Alia Bhatt, who will make her Hollywood debut with Heart Of Stone, posted the video on her Instagram profile and she wrote: "Heart Of Stone. August 11,2023. Only on Netflix."

In September, Alia Bhatt shared her first look from the film and she wrote: "The first look of Heart Of Stone and Keya coming to Netflix in 2023 #Tudum."

Alia, who wrapped her Heart Of Stone schedule in July last year, shared pictures from the film's set and she wrote: "Heart of Stone - you have my whole heart. Thank you to the beautiful Gal Gadot. My director Tom Harper, Jamie Dornan missed you today... and whole team for the unforgettable experience. I will be forever grateful for the love and care I received and I can't wait for you all to see the film. But for now... I'm coming home baby."

Heart Of Stone is a spy thriller that has been backed by Netflix and Skydance. The film stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan and it has been directed by Tom Harper.