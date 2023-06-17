This Barbie Is Just The 'Best' - See Alia Bhatt And Sister-In-Law Kareena Kapoor's Instagram Exchange

Alia in a pink suit for Netflix event. (Courtesy: AliaBhatt)

Alia Bhatt is simply “the best” and her sister-in-law, actress Kareena Kapoor, knows it very well. On the Brahmastra actress' latest post on Instagram, Kareena's comment is winning the hearts of fans and it has every reason to. Alia, who is in Sao Paulo, Brazil attending the grand Netflix Tudum event, shared a set of stunning pictures of herself with a witty yet adorable caption early Saturday. “This Barbie is jet lagged,” she captioned the pictures, in which she looks every bit of a doll. Alia wore an ultra-pink co-ord set with a matching blazer by the Ganni label. She opted for minimal makeup, a messy bun and black stilettoes to complete the look. In the comments section, Kareena Kapoor's reaction stole the spotlight: “Why you the best? (pink heart icon) cause you are….” We agree, Kareena Kapoor.

Alia flew to Sao Paulo for the trailer release of her Hollywood debut – Heart Of Stone – at the Netflix event.

See the actress' post here:



Alia Bhatt's “Barbie” look was for the first day of the Netflix Tudum event, which she wholeheartedly enjoyed with her Heart Of Stone co-stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. In this clip shared by Gal Gadot on Saturday, she can be seen interacting with the press and having fun with Alia and Jamie backstage at the grand affair.



Gal Gadot shared another video from her first day at the Netflix event. “The set up (forward arrow) The shot. WOW! Obrigada (which translates to thanks in English), Brazil!” she wrote in the caption. The clip features her, Alia Bhatt and Jamie Dornan enjoying the loud cheer by the fans for them on the stage. While the Wonder Woman actress looks gorgeous in a black dress, which she paired with a matching blazer, Alia is seen wearing a grey pantsuit in the post.

Alia shared the video on her Instagram Stories and wrote: “And that's a wrap on Day 1. See you tomorrow, Brazil.”



Alia Bhatt, Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan's Heart Of Stone will release on August 11 this year.