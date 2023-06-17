Netflix Tudum 2023: From Alia Bhatt And Gal Gadot's Brazil Diaries

Alia with co-stars. (Courtesy: gal-gadot)

Actors Alia Bhatt and Gal Gadot are currently gearing up for the release of their upcoming action film Heart of Stone. The duo recently arrived in Brazil to attend the Tudum 2023. Gal Gadot on Saturday shared a glimpse of the event. Taking to Instagram, Gal shared a video from the event which she captioned, "The set up- The shot. WOW! Obrigada, Brazil." In the video, Gal can be seen sharing the stage with actors Alia Bhatt and Jamie Dornan. Fans could be heard cheering for the trio at the event.

The Raazi actor exuded boss lady vibes as she was seen donning a grey suit. She kept her makeup heavy and tied her hair into a ponytail. Gal, on the other hand, looked beautiful in an all-black outfit. She kept her makeup normal and her hair open. Alia re-shared the video on her Instagram stories and wrote, "And that's a wrap on Day 1...see you tomorrow Brazil."

Alia is in Brazil to attend the Netflix Tudum 2023 event in Sao Paulo from June 16 to June 18. She participated as one of the cast members of Netflix's action film Heart of Stone, which marks her Hollywood debut. Helmed by Tom Harper, Heart of Stone is intended to be the first instalment in a series akin to Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible. The movie also stars Sophie Okonedo, Matthias Schweighofer, Jing Lusi, and Paul Ready in addition to Gal, Jamie, and Alia.

The film will stream exclusively on the OTT platform Netflix from August 11.

Recently the makers of Heart of Stone unveiled the official poster. Sharing the intriguing poster of Gal Gadot on Insta along with a caption, "TGIF, thrill seekers! The poster for HEART OF STONE has arrived. Now brace yourselves, because tomorrow we're dropping the trailer at #TUDUM. I promise it will blow your minds."

The makers will be soon unveiling the official trailer of the film. Meanwhile, Alia will also be seen in director Karan Johar's next film Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani opposite Ranveer Singh. The film is all set to hit the trailer on July 28.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)