Alia Bhatt, Expecting A Baby, Won't 'Give Attention To Nonsensical Things'

Alia Bhatt, who is busy with the promotional duties of Darlings, her debut project as a producer, interacted with the media recently, where she addressed her pregnancy, being trolled and "leading by example." In an interview with news agency PTI, the actress said, "Everything a woman does is put in headlines. Whether she has decided to become a mother, she is dating somebody new, she is going for a cricket match or on a holiday. For some reason, the eyeballs are always on women's choices."

Alia Bhatt, who featured in two back-to-back hits this year (RRR and Gangubai Kathiawadi), said that she believes in "leading by example." Speaking of her personal as well as professional choices, the actress said, "Of course, I am young, but why does that have to change anything? Why does having a family or a child have to change my professional life? They are two completely different things. I would continue to and prefer to lead by example and action as opposed to giving any attention to the nonsensical things."

"You don't plan great things, they just happen," said the actress, adding, "To me, the people having those opinions show where they are in life. It doesn't say anything about where I am. In fact, a lot of decisions that I have made in my life - singular, not in any relation to anyone - have happened when it was least expected."

"What I consciously want to do is follow my heart and go with my instinct and gut. That's exactly what I have done through my professional and personal life and things have worked out beautifully," PTI quoted the superstar as saying.

Alia Bhatt talked about how things are changing in the course of time and told PTI: "We are in 2022, so now people are questioning that. I saw some articles (about me) where people were commenting, 'What is your problem? Let her be'. I feel it (the change) is automatically happening and one doesn't really need to pay too much attention."

Alia Bhatt announced her pregnancy in an Instagram post last month. She married Brahmastra co-star Ranbir Kapoor in April this year. She will soon make her Hollywood debut with Heart Of Stone, co-starring Gal Gadot. Other than that, the actress has multiple films in the line-up.

