Brahmastra: Alia Bhatt And Ayan Mukerji Seek Blessings At Gurudwara Bangla Sahib

Alia Bhatt posted this. (Image courtesy: aliaabhatt)

The team of Brahmastra is one excited bunch of people. And, rightfully so, given that the motion poster out of the much-awaited film is finally being released on Wednesday. Ahead of this, Alia Bhatt, who is the lead actress of the film accompanied director Ayan Mukerji to the famous Gurdwara Bangla Sahib in New Delhi, to seek blessing for the project. Sharing images of the duo and the tank within the compound of the shrine, Alia Bhatt wrote Ik Onkar in the Gurmukhi script. She also added. “Blessings.. gratitude .. light,” in the caption. The movie will release on September 9, 2022.

Director Ayan Mukerji too shared a photo of a visit to a Shiva shrine, which he did not name. The image features the script and poster of the film next to a Shiv ling. The poster remains hidden from sight in the picture. In the caption, he wrote, “Blessings.”

See the image here:

Ayan Mukerji shared the same image on Instagram Stories along with the caption, “Asato Ma Sadgamaya” and the hashtag “positive energies to all”.

https://www.instagram.com/stories/ayan_mukerji/2729130844854873327/

Director Karan Johar, whose production house Dharma Productions is backing the film shared a note on the film and Ayan Mukerji's seven-year journey on Brahmastra. Along with a poster of the film that features leading man Ranbir Kapoor enveloped in fire, an excerpt from Karan Johar's note says, “Brahmastra is so much more than a motion picture for all of us. It's the largest endeavour I have seen a filmmaker take on...the longest hours I have seen a team work...the most laborious efforts put in by the cast and the crew. It's been a 7 year journey for Ayan from conception to visualisation and I have yet to witness a more passionate man than him…”

See the post here:

Sharing Karan Johar's post on his Instagram Stories, Ayan Mukerji wrote, “Karan, no one like you.”

Screenshot of Ayan Mukerji's Instagram story.

In addition to Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, Brahmastra stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles.