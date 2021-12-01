Glimpses Of Brahmastra: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's Set Life

Alia, Ranbir and Ayan on the sets. (Image courtesy: ayan_mukerji)

Highlights Ayan Mukerji shared new pictures from the sets

The film's shooting began in 2018

"Flashes of Time (2)," wrote Ayan Mukerji

There is still time for Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra to open in theatres. However, the film's director Ayan Mukerji found a way to quench fans' curiosity by sharing pictures from the film's set. On Wednesday, Ayan shared pictures of the film's cast on social media. The first shot features Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. Ayan Mukerji also shared pictures of veteran actors Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna from the sets. This time he captioned the post: "Flashes of Time (2)." He added the hashtags #steppingoutofacocoon, #thetimefeelsright and #brahmastra to his post. We can't wait for the real deal.

Take a look at Ayan Mukerji's post here:

Earlier, Ayan Mukerji posted pictures from Brahmastra diaries and he wrote: "Flashes of Time! #steppingoutofacocoon #thetimefeelsright #brahmastra." See the pictures here:

Brahmastra is a super ambitious project that began filming in 2018. It is a fantasy trilogy which will release in several languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. The film is being produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

Apart from Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Nagarjuna and Amitabh Bachchan, Brahmastra also stars Mouni Roy and Dimple Kapadia in key roles.

The film also marked the beginning of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's relationship. Brahmastra is their first film together. Ranbir Kapoor confirmed his relationship with Alia Bhatt in an interview last year, where he referred to her as his "girlfriend" and said that if it weren't for the pandemic, they would have been married.