Alia Bhatt's Birthday Wish For Sister Shaheen Is The Definition Of Adorable

Alia Bhatt's sister and author Shaheen Bhatt turned 33 on Sunday and on her special day, the actress shared a super cute picture and a priceless note on her Instagram profile. Alia wrote in her note: "Happy birthday my sweetie. My happy place. My safe place. My mother. My best friend. My child. I don't think there's a word in the dictionary to aptly express the gratitude I feel for your existence in my life. I don't know a world or a life without your love! I wish you all the love and joy in the world and when the weathers not great I'll be there holding up an umbrella! I love you my melon."

Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt are the daughters of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and actress Soni Razdan. Shaheen Bhatt is the author of the book I've Never Been (Un)Happier, in which she opened up about dealing with depression.

In terms of work, Alia Bhatt has a super busy schedule ahead. The actress will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi and SS Rajamouli's RRR. She will also star in Darlings, which she is co-producing with Shah Rukh Khan. She will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif and Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh.