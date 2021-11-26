Trending: An 'Appreciation Post' For Alia Bhatt From Sister Shaheen

Caption: Shaheen Bhatt shared this image (Image courtesy: shaheenb)

It is often a treat for Alia Bhatt fans when she shares glimpses of her life on social media. Her sister Shaheen Bhatt, on the other hand, typically goes viral on social media by sharing some obscure moments from their vacations together. Shaheen Bhatt posted an Instagram story on Thursday where she appreciated her baby sister Alia Bhatt. Alia Bhatt is seen relaxing on a beach chair as she smiles for the camera. Sister Shaheen Bhatt captured the picture and wrote: "Just an Alia appreciation post." Alia Bhatt is also seen wearing a lime green top and jeans on the beach.

Right after Shaheen shared the adorable Instagram appreciation story. Alia Bhatt reposted it using an emotional emoji on her Instagram story. Now isn't that cute?

Alia Bhatt has been making the headlines because of her adorable and goofy pictures. Recently the actress dropped a picture on Instagram along with boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor and since then instfam are loving them. The actress wished her fans and wrote: "Happy Diwali."

Alia Bhatt made her Bollywood debut as a child actor in Sangharsh in 1999 and was later seen playing her first lead role in Karan Johar's film, Student of the Year in 2012. The Bollywood star was last seen inSadak 2 starring Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Pooja bhatt. On the work front, Alia Bhatt's upcoming projects includeBrahmastraalong with Ranbir Kapoor,Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Darlings, RRR, and Takht.