Trending: Alia Bhatt Dancing To Chhalka Chhalka Re At Anushka Ranjan Kapoor's Sangeet

Alia Bhatt and Akanksha Ranjan at Anushka Ranjan Kapoor's sangeet. (Image courtesy: instantbollywood )

Highlights Alia Bhatt attended Anushka's sangeet in a yellow lehenga

She danced her heart out to the track Chhalka Chhalka Re

Alia danced with Akansha Ranjan and some other of their friends

Anushka Ranjan Kapoor and Aditya Seal's wedding festivities have light up the B-town. Anushka's friends from the film industry such as Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, Vaani Kapoor, Athiya Shetty Krystle D'Souza added glitz and glamour to her sangeet ceremony on Saturday evening. Alia Bhatt, who attended her BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's sister Anushka's sangeet in a yellow lehenga, danced her heart out to the track Chhalka Chhalka Re from the 2002 film Saathiya on the stage and left everyone mesmerised. Alia danced with Akansha Ranjan and some other of their friends and videos of their dance performance have gone crazy viral on social media. Check it out here:

Anushka Ranjan Kapoor and Aditya Seal's sangeet was also attended by Raveena Tandon, Bhagyashree, her son Abhimanyu Dassani, Anu Malik and Gulshan Grover, among others. The bride-to-be was looking gorgeous in a red lehenga while Aditya Seal complemented her in a black sherwani.

Anushka and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor are the daughters of veteran actor Shashi Ranjan and producer Anu Ranjan.

Alia Bhatt is currently busy prepping Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, in which she co-stars with Ranveer Singh. The duo have also worked together in Gully Boy. Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is being directed by Karan Johar.

She has many films lined up. She will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra with boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna Akkineni, in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi and in her own production debut titled Darlings. She wrapped the shooting schedule of Darlings earlier this year.