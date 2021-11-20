Alia Bhatt, Vaani Kapoor And Other Stars Attend Anushka Ranjan Kapoor And Aditya Seal's Sangeet. See Pics

Alia Bhatt with her friends. (courtesy akansharanjankapoor)

Highlights Akansha Ranjan Kapoor shared pictures from the sangeet

Alia wore a red outfit

The pictures are trending big time on social media

Anushka Ranjan, who is all set to marry actor Aditya Seal , hosted a sangeet and mehndi ceremony on Friday, which was attended by her close friends and family members. The guest list included Alia Bhatt, Vaani Kapoor, TV actors Krystle D'Souza, Arslan Goni, Aly Goni and Anushka's sister Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, who is also an actor. Sister of the bride-to-be shared pictures from the sangeet ceremony on her Instagram stories. Alia picked a red lehenga for the occasion, Vaani Kapoor wore pink. The pictures are all things pretty.

Here's what Akansha Ranjan Kapoor posted on Instagram:

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's Instagram story.

This is what Vaani Kapoor posted:

Screenshot of Vaani Kapoor's Instagram story.

Krystle D'Souza also posted posts with the bride-to-be Anushka Ranjan Kapoor. She wrote: "Mehendi laga ke rakhna, doli saja ke rakhna. Love you babag'anoush."

This is what Arslan Goni shared on social media:

In terms of work, Alia Bhatt has a super busy schedule ahead. The actress will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi and SS Rajamouli's RRR. She will also star in Darlings, which she is co-producing with Shah Rukh Khan. She will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif and Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh. She has also produced a film called Darlings, in which she co-stars with Shefali Shah and Vijay Varma.