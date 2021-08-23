Vaani Kapoor Celebrates Her Birthday With Friends Akansha And Anushka Ranjan. See Pics

Vaani Kapoor shared this photo. (Image courtesy: _vaanikapoor_)

Highlights The actress celebrates her 33rd birthday today

She posted a bunch of pictures of herself on Monday afternoon

"Thank you for all your love and wishes," she wrote

Happy birthday, Vaani Kapoor. The actress celebrates her 33rd birthday with her friends, sisters Akansha and Anushka Ranjan, today. On her Instagram feed, Vaani Kapoor posted a bunch of pictures of herself from her "birthday afternoon." She looks pretty in a peach and orange top in the photos, some of which show her happily posing with Akansha and Anushka Ranjan, who are also actresses. In her caption, birthday girl Vaani Kapoor added: "Thank you for all your love and wishes." Reacting to Vaani Kapoor's post, her close friend and actress Raashii Khanna commented: "So pretty!" See Vaani Kapoor's post here:

Anushka Ranjan also shared an adorable post for Vaani Kapoor on social media. Posting a picture from the actress' birthday celebrations, she wrote: "Happy birthday to my pretty pea poopi puppy potato. Wish you shine bright like you always do till the end of time. Thank you for being my source of madness and entertainment always. I love you too much."

Vaani Kapoor was last seen in Bell Bottom. She played the role of Akshay Kumar's wife in the film. The film has been getting mixed reviews from critics and cine-lovers. In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave the film two stars out of five and wrote: "The focus is squarely on Akshay Kumar playing Akshay Kumar in Bell Bottom and a thick moustache that is supposed to give him a retro look. The film, and all the other actors, suffer in the bargain. The elaborate make-up and the salt-and-pepper hairdo turn Lara Dutta into a stony, expressionless woman who is neither herself nor Mrs. Gandhi."

The actress, who made her debut in Bollywood with the 2013 film Shuddh Desi Romance, in which she worked with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, has featured in a number of films such as Befikre and Aaha Kalyanam. She has Shamshera and Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui lined up.