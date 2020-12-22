Ayushmann Khurrana And Vaani Kapoor Wrap Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. See Pics

Vaani Kapoor shared this photo. (Image courtesy: _vaanikapoor_ )

It's a wrap for Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor's upcoming film Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. The actress, on Tuesday, shared pictures from the film's wrap party and wrote how much she will "miss" her "A-Team." In the photos, Ayushmann Khurrana, Vaani Kapoor and director Abhishek Kapoor can be seen cutting a cake with a couple of crew members. "And it's a wrap to this beautiful story that nurtured us as we nurtured it...will miss this A-Team!" she wrote in the caption. Team Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui started the filming in October but more on that later. Check out Vaani Kapoor's post here:

Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor began shooting for the film in Chandigarh in October. It is a love story set in North India. After kickstarting the filming, Ayushmann shared a picture of himself, Vani Kapoor and Abhishek Kapoor and wrote: "Next stop: My hometown Chandigarh for the first time. Excited to be a part of Abhishek Kapoor's delightful progressive love story Chandigarh Kar Aashiqui. Produced by Bhushan Kumar and Pragya Kapoor, co-starring Vaani Kapoor."

In Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, Ayushmann Khurrana will play the role of a cross-functional athlete and Vaani Kapoor will play his love interest. Earlier, talking about sharing screen space with the actor in the film, Vaani said in a statement: "It's a lovely heart rendering film. I have always wanted to work with Abhishek Kapoor, being so inspired by his films, this feels like an amazing opportunity to be part of his vision. Ayushman is one of the most talented actors of our generation and I'm only thrilled about our first film together to be this beautiful love story."