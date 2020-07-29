Ayushmann Khurrana Braces For 'Excruciating' Transformation In Abhishek Kapoor's Film

Ayushmann Khurrana shared this photo (courtesy ayushmannk)

Highlights Ayushmann will play a cross-functional athlete in the film

The yet-untitled movie will be a love story set in North India

The film will go on floors in October

Ayushmann Khurrana's new film sounds interesting. The 35-year-old actor will play the role of a cross-functional athlete in his new film to be directed by Abhishek Kapoor. Set in North India, the yet-untitled film will be a love story - the female lead hasn't been revealed yet. Speaking to Bombay Times in an interview, director Abhishek Kapoor said that Ayushmann will have to go massive physical transformation for his role: "Ayushmann will have to undergo a physical transformation for this role. It's quite a challenge and he's committed to it." Ayushmann and Abhishek Kapoor's new film is all set to go on floors in October and will have a theatre release - though no release date has been assigned yet.

Describing the training procedure he will have to go through to achieve the desired physique, Ayushmann used two key words: "intense" and "excruciating." Here's what he told the publication: The process is going to be intense and excruciating, but I feel that the pain will be worth it."

Describing his onscreen character as a never-seen-before persona, Ayushmann said that he is can't wait to share the look with his fans: "I have never attempted a look like this on screen before and I'm already looking forward to seeing the reaction of audiences.

The film will mark Ayushmann's first collaboration with filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor, who is best known for director movies such as Rock On!!, Kai Po Che!, Fitoor and Kedarnath. Ayushmann Khurrana was last seen in Shoojit Sircar's Gulabo Sitabo, also starring actor Amitabh Bachchan, which released on OTT platform Amazon Prime last month.