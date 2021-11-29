Unseen Pics Of Amitabh Bachchan And Ranbir Kapoor From Brahmastra Set In Quick 'Flashes Of Time'

Ayan Mukerji shared this photo. (Image courtesy: ayan_mukerji)

Highlights Director Ayan Mukerji shared a few pics from 'Brahmastra' set

He added the hashtag #steppingoutofacocoon

"The time feels right," he wrote

It would not be wrong to say that Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra is one of the most-awaited and talked about films in the recent past. The film which stars real-life sweethearts Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in lead roles has been delayed several times due to the sheer scale of the project as well as the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic. And fans have been waiting with bated breath for any pictures or updates about the superhero flick. Now, director Ayan Mukerji has shared a bunch of unseen pictures captioned, “Flashes of Time!” on Instagram, much to the delight of his fans.

The stills feature the director interacting with his leading man, Ranbir Kapoor in what seems to be a Durga puja pandal. The gigantic set is seen filled with cast and crew members busy at work. We also see images of actors in front of a green screen and this comes as no surprise given that Brahmastra is touted to be a graphics-heavy flick.

In one still, Ayan Mukerji is seen giving instructions to veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor with snow-capped mountains in the background. Why has the director shared these pictures now? Well, Ayan Mukerji gave us a hint in the caption with the hashtags, “stepping out of a cocoon” and “the time feels right”.

Reacting to the post, Arjun Kapoor joked, “Low key stuff…” Ayan Mukerji's cousin, actress Tanishaa Mukerji replied with heart-eye emojis.

Fans on their part were also happy to see Ayan Mukerji back on Instagram. The director's last post available on the timeline was shared in May 2019. The post in question is also related to Brahmastra and is, in fact, a montage video of the team's last few shoot days in Varanasi. Sharing the clip, Ayan Mukerji wrote, “Last few days (Courtesy of our wonderful editor Praks who should really be editing the actual movie instead...).”

Before that, Ayan Mukerji also shared a video of Ranbir Kapoor preparing for the role of Shiva. An excerpt from the caption reads, “For now, some random moments from our weekend brainstorming session with Ido (Portal),” who the director described as one of their most “special collaborators on this journey”.

Brahmastra, which has been envisioned as a trilogy, is produced by Karan Johar and stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni in pivotal roles, apart from Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Brahmastra is Ayan Mukerji's third film after Wake Up Sid and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, both of which starred Ranbir Kapoor.