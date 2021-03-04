Alia Bhatt Shares Pics With 'Magical Boys' Ranbir Kapoor And Ayan Mukerji From Brahmastra Set On Popular Demand

Alia Bhatt shared this photo. (Image courtesy: aliaabhatt )

Alia Bhatt, on Thursday, shared two BTS pictures from the sets of her upcoming film Brahmastra also featuring her boyfriend and co-star Ranbir Kapoor and director Ayan Mukerji on popular demand. The actress, earlier in the day, asked her fans what should be her next post, to which several of her fans replied, "Brahmastra BTS pictures please" and "picture with Ranbir Kapoor." Alia Bhatt, within an hour, shared two photos from the sets of their upcoming film and wrote: "It's a blessing to be on this journey...And these magical boys just make everything," with a couple of fire and heart icons.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor would have been married by now had the pandemic not hit their lives last year, the Rockstar actor had revealed in an interview earlier.

Brahmastra also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna. The south star recently wrapped his shooting schedule of the film and wrote this on Twitter: "And it's a wrap for me on #Brahmastra. Such an amazing experience it has been with our stellar performers #Ranbir and Alia Bhatt. Can't wait for you guys to witness the outstanding world #AyanMukerji has created. #TheBigIndianMovie #Brahmastra." Take a look:

And it's a wrap for me on #Brahmastra . Such an amazing experience it has been with our stellar performers #Ranbir and @Aliaa08. Can't wait for you guys to witness the outstanding world #AyanMukerji has created.#TheBigIndianMovie#Brahmastrapic.twitter.com/CvKBAVphnt — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) February 16, 2021

Brahmastra is a fantasy trilogy produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. The film will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

In terms of work, Alia Bhatt also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi and SS Rajamouli's RRR lined up.