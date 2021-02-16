Nagarjuna Wraps Brahmastra With A Heartwarming Note For 'Stellar Performers' Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt

Brahmastra: Nagarjuan shared this photo. (Image courtesy: iamnagarjuna )

Highlights Nagarjuna posted two photos from the sets of the film

"And it's a wrap for me on #Brahmastra," he wrote

Brahmastra, directed by Ayan Mukerji, also features Big B

South star Nagarjuna wrapped the shoot of his work-in-progress film Brahmastra on Tuesday with a special note for his co-stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. Brahmastra, directed by Ayan Mukerji, also features Amitabh Bachchan. On his official Twitter account, Nagarjuna posted two photos of himself with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji posing on the sets of the film in Mumbai and wrote: "And it's a wrap for me on #Brahmastra. Such an amazing experience it has been with our stellar performers #Ranbir and Alia Bhatt. Can't wait for you guys to witness the outstanding world #AyanMukerji has created. #TheBigIndianMovie #Brahmastra."

See his tweet here:

And it's a wrap for me on #Brahmastra . Such an amazing experience it has been with our stellar performers #Ranbir and @Aliaa08. Can't wait for you guys to witness the outstanding world #AyanMukerji has created.#TheBigIndianMovie#Brahmastrapic.twitter.com/CvKBAVphnt — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) February 16, 2021

Alia Bhatt too posted similar pictures from the sets of Brahmastra and shared her experience of working with Nagarjuna like this: "And that's a wrap for Nagarjuna Sir on BRAHMASTRA! Thank you for the memories sir... such an honour to work with you. With the end of shoot so near.. can't help but look back on what a journey it has been so far on the film.. and the excitement of what lies ahead is another journey ALL TOGETHER."

Brahmastra is a fantasy trilogy. The film has been produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

Apart from Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Nagarjuna and Amitabh Bachchan, Brahmastra also stars Mouni Roy and Dimple Kapadia in key roles.

Meanwhile, check out some more pictures and videos of Alia, Ranbir and Big B from the sets of the film.

T 3455 - .. he teaches and sets up for me the sound ear plugs .. they sound good .. good riddance of the wires and cables .. !! pic.twitter.com/bxwCTbg09p — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 29, 2020

Brahmastra will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.