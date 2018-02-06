Akshay Kumar's PadMan: Kangana Ranaut Arrives For Screening With A Big Smile Kangana Ranaut watched Akshay Kumar's PadMan on Monday evening

75 Shares EMAIL PRINT Kangana Ranaut photographed during PadMan screening New Delhi: Highlights Kangana waved at the shutterbugs Swara Bhasker was also there PadMan, also starring Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte, releases this Friday PadMan is headlined by Akshay Kumar, who plays the role of entrepreneur Arunachalam Muruganantham, inventor of a low-cost sanitary pad making machine. The R Balki-directed film arrives this Friday (February 9). Apart from Kangana, actresses Swara Bhasker, Saiyami Kher, CBFC chief Prasoon Joshi, Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari and his wife Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, also watched the film. R Balki came with wife Gauri Shinde.



See Kangana's pictures here.

Kangana Ranaut photographed at PadMan screening in Mumbai Kangana Ranaut photographed at PadMan screening

Here are the other celebs who watched Akshay Kumar's PadMan.

Swara Bhasker photographed at PadMan screening Saiyami Kher photographed at PadMan screening in Mumbai R Balki and Gauri Shinde photographed at PadMan screening Nitesh Tiwari and wife Ashwini photographed at PadMan screening in Mumbai

Ahead of the film's release, team



Of making a film like PadMan, Akshay told news agency PTI, "I always wanted to work and make such films but I was not a producer during that time. I didn't have enough money but now I can. My wife told me about Muruganantham and then we met R Balki. So we thought about making this movie. Even Hollywood has not a film on sanitary pads or menstrual hygiene. People always make documentaries but they don't want to make commercial films. We have tried to do that."



PadMan also stars actresses Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte.



(With PTI inputs)



