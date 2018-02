'PadMan Challenge': Sui Dhaaga Stars Anushka Sharma And Varun Dhawan Complete The Sanitary Pad Task

Highlights Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma posed with a sanitary pad The duo completed the 'PadMan Challenge' Varun and Anushka will soon star in Sui Dhaaga

Thank you @murugaofficial for the #PadManChallenge ! Yes that's a Pad in my hand & I don't feel weird. It's natural, Period!

Copy, Paste this & Challenge your friends to take a photo with a Pad!

Here I am Challenging @ReallySwara@Asli_Jacqueline@arjunk26pic.twitter.com/nk9d7dTu61 — Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) February 3, 2018

Yes, that's a Pad in my hand & there's nothing to be ashamed about. It's natural! Period. #PadManChallenge Copy, Paste this & Challenge your friends to take a photo with a Pad! Here I am Challenging @ayushmannk@kalkikanmani@aditiraohydaripic.twitter.com/Ugs6c4q8aV — Radhika Apte (@radhika_apte) February 2, 2018

Thank you @mrsfunnybones

Yes, that's a Pad in my hand & there's nothing to be ashamed about. It's natural! Period. #PadManChallenge. Copy, Paste this & Challenge your friends to take a photo with a Pad. Here I am Challenging @SrBachchan , @iamsrk & @BeingSalmanKhanpic.twitter.com/lY7DEevDmD — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) February 2, 2018

Just hanging around in the gym.. with a pad :) no biggie! Thank you @akshaykumar for the challenge.. I shall challenge my fellow gym-ers @YasminBodyImage@Sophie_Choudry & @impoornapatel#PadManChallengepic.twitter.com/xHLaSwt39Q — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) February 2, 2018

Actors Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan, who will soon star together in, joined other celebrities in the 'Challenge'. Anushka tweeted a photo with Varun, in which the duo can be seen holding a sanitary napkin. Anushka and Varun wished luck tostars Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte and wrote: "Varun Dhawan and I just hanging out, holding a pad, no big deal, just another regular day." Varun and Anushka nominated Karan Johar, Katrina Kaif and Tiger Shroff for the 'Challenge'. The 'Challenge' has spread its web on social media. Celebs are tagging celebs to participate in the challenge, which requires them to post pictures of themselves holding a sanitary pad. "Padmaavat" star Deepika Padukone, Karisma Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Aamir Khan and Alia Bhatt and many other celebs have shared their photos on social media.Here's what Anushka Sharma posted.The aim of 'Challenge' is to make menstruation a topic, as Twinkle Khanna said in her Oxford address to promote, which she produces.Akshay Kumar, who plays the lead role in, had tagged Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone and Virat Kohli, but so far, Virat hasn't completed the task.These are some other celebs posing with a sanitary napkin in the 'Challenge'.The 'Challenge' was conceived by Arunachalam Murugunantham, the inventor of low-cost sanitary pad making machine., based on a short story written by Twinkle Khanna, chronicles Mr Murugunantham's attempts to provide hygienic menstrual condition for the women of his family and ultimately to all the women with limited means.Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan have started prepping for their film. Recently, Anushka shared her picture on social media, in which she was seen embroidering a piece of fabric and she captioned it in Hindi as "."Varun started prepping for the film last December and shared a picture of himself working on the sewing machine. Sui Dhaaga is based on the ideology of Make In India. Anushka Sharma married cricketer Virat Kohli in December in Italy. Her filmreleases later this year andis scheduled for a March release while Varun Dhawan will soon star inAkshay Kumar'swill hit the screens on February 9.