'PadMan Challenge': Sui Dhaaga Stars Anushka Sharma And Varun Dhawan Complete The Sanitary Pad Task

. @Varun_dvn & I just hanging out, holding a pad, no big deal, just another regular day
Best of luck @akshaykumar@sonamakapoor@radhika_apte for #PadMan. Nominating @karanjohar#katrina@iTIGERSHROFF. It was discussed and these are both our nominations!!! pic.twitter.com/MvgFJRpGHm— Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) February 5, 2018
The aim of 'PadMan Challenge' is to make menstruation a topic, as Twinkle Khanna said in her Oxford address to promote PadMan, which she produces.
Akshay Kumar, who plays the lead role in PadMan, had tagged Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone and Virat Kohli, but so far, Virat hasn't completed the task.
Thank you @murugaofficial for the #PadManChallenge ! Yes that's a Pad in my hand & I don't feel weird. It's natural, Period!— Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) February 3, 2018
Here I am Challenging @ReallySwara@Asli_Jacqueline@arjunk26pic.twitter.com/nk9d7dTu61
Yes, that's a Pad in my hand & there's nothing to be ashamed about. It's natural! Period. #PadManChallenge Copy, Paste this & Challenge your friends to take a photo with a Pad! Here I am Challenging @ayushmannk@kalkikanmani@aditiraohydaripic.twitter.com/Ugs6c4q8aV— Radhika Apte (@radhika_apte) February 2, 2018
Thank you @mrsfunnybones— Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) February 2, 2018
Yes, that's a Pad in my hand & there's nothing to be ashamed about. It's natural! Period. #PadManChallenge. Copy, Paste this & Challenge your friends to take a photo with a Pad. Here I am Challenging @SrBachchan , @iamsrk & @BeingSalmanKhanpic.twitter.com/lY7DEevDmD
Just hanging around in the gym.. with a pad :) no biggie! Thank you @akshaykumar for the challenge.. I shall challenge my fellow gym-ers @YasminBodyImage@Sophie_Choudry & @impoornapatel#PadManChallengepic.twitter.com/xHLaSwt39Q— Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) February 2, 2018
The 'PadMan Challenge' was conceived by Arunachalam Murugunantham, the inventor of low-cost sanitary pad making machine. PadMan, based on a short story written by Twinkle Khanna, chronicles Mr Murugunantham's attempts to provide hygienic menstrual condition for the women of his family and ultimately to all the women with limited means.
Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan have started prepping for their film Sui Dhaaga. Recently, Anushka shared her picture on social media, in which she was seen embroidering a piece of fabric and she captioned it in Hindi as "Katran Se Buni Kahaani, Paiband Laga Ke Hai Sunani - Sui Dhaaga."
— Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) January 29, 2018
- @SuiDhaagaFilm | @yrf | #SuiDhaaga | @Varun_dvnpic.twitter.com/9YTCmiNMX8
Varun started prepping for the film last December and shared a picture of himself working on the sewing machine.
Akshay Kumar's PadMan will hit the screens on February 9.