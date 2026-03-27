Akshay Kumar On Advice To Rajpal Yadav In Rs 9-Crore Cheque-Bounce Case: "Told Him Not To Produce Films"

Akshay Kumar is currently busy promoting his film Bhooth Bangla with filmmaker Priyadarshan. It was during a recent chat that he broke his silence on Rajpal Yadav's ongoing 9-crore cheque bounce case. He also spoke about working with the late veteran actor Asrani.

What's Happening

Akshay Kumar told SCREEN about his last conversation with Asrani, "He spoke about the time he faced the biggest stress of his life. He had told me, 'Never produce a film.' He said, 'Akshay, don't ever produce a film; it was the biggest mistake of my life when I put in my own money.'"

Joining the dots, Akshay Kumar also weighed in on the Rajpal Yadav case, "It comes to the same thing that Asrani sahab said: never produce a film. I told him, 'Don't produce films'. We are actors, and producers know how to produce a film, so you should not try to be a producer when you don't know the trick. If you are an actor, you should stay an actor. Do not think of making money hurriedly through shortcuts."

He continued, "I hope Rajpal comes out of this situation completely. What an actor he is! When people give 100 percent, he delivers 120-140 percent. It is so much fun working with him. Our banter comes so naturally that sometimes the line is not even written in the script, and when we make it and show it to him (Priyadarshan), he likes it."

Priyadarshan also chimed in during the same conversation, "I have done 98 films, never produced a film. Most of the successful directors immediately produce their own film. I do a lot of physical comedy with Rajpal. In Bhooth Bangla, Akshay and Rajpal are like Tom and Jerry."

About The Rajpal Yadav Case

Rajpal Yadav was released from Tihar Jail on 17 February after depositing Rs 1.5 crore in connection with the Rs 9 crore cheque-bounce case. He had surrendered on 5 February after the Delhi High Court rejected his plea seeking additional time to repay the amount. However, the court later suspended his sentence until 18 March, granting him temporary relief.

After his release from Tihar Jail, the actor spoke exclusively to NDTV about his humble beginnings. "I was a tailor, and we have a company that stitches clothes for the Indian Army. I feel very proud that, in whatever way possible, I am able to serve my country," he said.

The actor also credited his guru for shaping his outlook on life. "Nothing is greater than time. My Guruji taught me that if you consider anything your teacher in this world, let it be time. I respect and praise time. Whatever time has decided for me-whether it was my beginning, my present, or my future-I have faith in it. Whatever time does will be according to the situation and for my good," he said.

Latest Update

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday heard a case involving Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav in connection with the Rs 9-crore cheque-bounce case and observed that he would not be sent back to jail as he had deposited a substantial amount.

During the hearing, Yadav's counsel informed the court that a petition seeking regular bail had been filed, adding that the interim bail granted earlier expires today. The court was told that Rs 4.25 crore has already been paid to Murlidhar Projects Private Limited and that a demand draft of Rs 25 lakh is being submitted today.

Taking note of the submissions, the High Court remarked that since a substantial amount has been deposited, the actor would not be sent to jail.

About Bhooth Bangla

This more-than-a-minute-long teaser, which was unveiled recently, introduces a bunch of familiar faces in a classic Priyadarshan comedy. Akshay Kumar-who has collaborated with Priyadarshan after 14 years-leads the pack with old-school energy. There are witty one-liners, glimpses of Tabu and Wamiqa Gabbi, and more. Asrani, who died in October last year, introduces the Vadhusur curse in Mangalpuri in the opening scene. And, of course, there's a ghost hovering around the plot.

Akshay also confirmed that Bhooth Bangla has been preponed. Originally slated for release on 15 May, the film will now arrive in cinemas earlier, on 10 April 2026.

The duo last collaborated on Khatta Meetha in 2010. The film boasts a massive ensemble cast featuring Tabu, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Wamiqa Gabbi, and veteran actor Asrani. Presented by Balaji Motion Pictures (a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd.) in association with Cape of Good Films, Bhooth Bangla is produced by Akshay Kumar, Shobha Kapoor, and Ektaa R. Kapoor.

ALSO READ | Akshay Kumar, 58, Has A Quip On Romancing 26-Year-Younger Wamiqa Gabbi In Bhooth Bangla