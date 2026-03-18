No Jail For Rajpal Yadav, Actor Gets Relief In Rs 9-Crore Cheque-Bounce Case

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday heard a case involving Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav in connection with the Rs 9-crore cheque-bounce case and observed that he would not be sent back to jail as he had deposited a substantial amount.

During the hearing, Yadav's counsel informed the court that a petition seeking regular bail had been filed, adding that the interim bail granted earlier expires today. The court was told that Rs 4.25 crore has already been paid to Murlidhar Projects Private Limited and that a demand draft of Rs 25 lakh is being submitted today.

Taking note of the submissions, the High Court remarked that since a substantial amount has been deposited, the actor would not be sent to jail.

What Happened Earlier

Rajpal Yadav was released from Tihar Jail on February 17 after depositing Rs 1.5 crore in connection with the Rs 9 crore cheque-bounce case. He had surrendered on February 5 after the Delhi High Court rejected his plea seeking additional time to repay the amount. However, the court later suspended his sentence until March 18, granting him temporary relief.

After his release from Tihar Jail, the actor spoke exclusively to NDTV about his humble beginnings.

"I was a tailor, and we have a company that stitches clothes for the Indian Army. I feel very proud that, in whatever way possible, I am able to serve my country," he said.

The actor also credited his Guru for shaping his outlook on life.

"Nothing is greater than time. My Guruji taught me that if you consider anything your teacher in this world, let it be time. I respect and praise time. Whatever time has decided for me - whether it was my beginning, my present, or my future - I have faith in it. Whatever time does will be according to the situation and for my good," he said.



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