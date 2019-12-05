Ahead Of Panipat, Bajirao Ranveer Singh's Four Words To Sadashiv Rao Arjun Kapoor: 'Go Forth And Conquer'

Ranveer Singh shared this picture. (Image courtesy: ranveersingh)

Arjun Kapoor's Panipat is all set to open in theatres tomorrow and ahead of that, his friend Ranveer Singh wished him in a special way on social media. Ranveer shared an adorable picture on his Instagram profile, in which he can be seen hugging Arjun Kapoor tightly. The actor, making reference to his character from the 2015 film Bajirao Mastani and Arjun Kapoor's character from the upcoming film, wrote: "Bajirao and Sadashiv Rao. Go forth and conquer! #BabaPower." Ranveer played the role of Maratha warrior Peshwa Bajirao in the 2015 blockbuster while Arjun will be seen playing the role of Maratha warrior Sadashiv Rao in his upcoming film Panipat. Sadashiv Rao was the nephew of Peshwa Bajirao.

Check out Ranveer Singh's post for Arjun Kapoor:

Arjun Kapoor and Ranveer Singh's friendship blossomed after they appeared together in the 2014 film Gunday. The film also featured Priyanka Chopra.

After the trailer of Panipat dropped on the Internet last month, Arjun Kapoor revealed that his friend Ranveer got "very excited" after watching the trailer. "He (Ranveer) got very excited seeing the trailer and I'm happy about that," Arjun Kapoor was quoted as saying by news agency IANS.

The duo often trend for their bromance. Recently, in an interview with mid-day, when Arjun Kapoor was asked about his rapport with Ranveer Singh, he said he is Deepika Padukone's souten. LOL. "He still sends long voice messages after watching my songs and kisses me on the cheeks. Our connection remains unaffected... I tell Deepika that I am her souten," Arjun Kapoor told the publication.

Coming back to Panipat, directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, the film also features Kriti Sanon, Sanjay Dutt, Mohnish Bahl, Nawab Shah and Padmini Kolhapuri.