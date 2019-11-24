Ranveer Singh Got 'Very Excited' After Watching Panipat Trailer, Says Arjun Kapoor

Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor were photographed at an event.

Highlights Panipat is a period drama It features Arjun Kapoor in the lead role The film is inspired by the story of Maratha warrior Sadashiv Rao Bhau

Actor Ranveer Singh got "very excited" after watching the trailer of his friend Arjun Kapoor's film Panipat, reported news agency IANS. Ranveer and Arjun, who are one of the best buddies of Bollywood, have worked together in Gunday. Now that Arjun Kapoor awaits the release of his period drama Panipat, fans are comparing his look in the film to Ranveer's 2015 blockbuster Bajirao Mastani, in which Ranveer played the role of Maratha warrior Peshwa Bajirao. Speaking about whether he has discussed the issue with Ranveer Singh, Arjun said: "He (Ranveer) got very excited seeing the trailer and I'm happy about that. We're friends, apart from being actors. We're not constantly discussing acting and character development. We do films of the same genres as actors but eventually, the stories of these films are different. We have always interacted at a friendly level and never went into deep discussion," reported IANS.

Arjun stated that the duo often share glimpses from their work schedules with each other but "never discuss" something serious about their films. "He would share pictures from 83 (Ranveer's upcoming film) and I would share something from my shooting and we would talk about it. But we never discussed beyond a point, as every director has a different vision for his or her film. If I ask him, 'Tu hota toh yeh scene kaise karta?' then I might corrupt my thinking," Arjun was quoted as saying by IANS.

In Panipat, Arjun Kapoor plays the role of Sadashiv Rao Bhau, a Maratha warrior who played a major role in the third battle of Panipat. He was the nephew of Peshwa Bajirao.

Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, Panipat also features Kriti Sanon, Sanjay Dutt, Mohnish Bahl and Padmini Kolhapuri. The film is slated to open in theatres on December 6.

