Panipat Trailer Gets A Big Shout Out From Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt And Other Stars

Panipat trailer: Arjun Kapoor in a still from the film. (Image courtesy: YouTube)

Highlights The trailer of Panipat released on Tuesday Alia Bhatt described the trailer as "epic" Panipat is a period drama dircted by Ashutosh Gowariker

The trailer of Ashutosh Gowariker's Panipat, starring Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt released on Tuesday and it has been trending ever since. The trailer got a big shout out from several Bollywood stars including Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. SRK, who has worked with the film's director Ashutosh Gowariker in the 2004 film Swades, tweeted on Tuesday, "My friend Ashutosh Gowariker, who made one of the best films of my career Swades, is out with another offering. Panipat - a grand and big cinematic experience. Here's wishing him and his team and the effort put into this. Really good my man. Show me fast."

Read SRK's tweet here:

My friend @AshGowariker who made one of the best films of my career Swades is out with another offering. #Panipat - a grand & big cinematic experience. Here's wishing him & his team and the effort put into this my love. Really good my man!!! Show me fast!!https://t.co/uZWaG9dInd — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 5, 2019

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar also reviewed the film's trailer on Twitter. "Always been a fan of war movies and Ashutosh Gowariker aces this genre. Arjun Kapoor looks fierce, Kiti Sanon matches his step well and Sanjay Dutt makes the perfect villain. Kudos to the team... Looking forward," wrote Akshay Kumar, who recently worked with Kriti Sanon in Housefull 4.

Always been a fan of war movies and @AshGowariker aces this genre! #PanipatTrailer@arjunk26 looks fierce, @kritisanon matches his step well and @duttsanjay makes the perfect villain! Kudos to the team..looking forward! https://t.co/MXh7o9WgGN — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) November 5, 2019

Alia Bhatt, Arjun's co-star from the 2014 film 2 States, summed up the trailer in one word - "Epic."

On Arjun Kapoor's Instagram, Vicky Kaushal, Tahira Kashyap, filmmakers Farah Khan and Shashank Khaitan also commented. "It's not a phone trailer...It's a big screen one," wrote Farah Khan. "Rao Bhau aale," read Vicky Kaushal's comment.

Screenshot of comments on Arjun Kapoor's Instagram post.

Take a look at the trailer of Panipat here:

The film is set against the backdrop of the Third Battle of Panipat, which was fought between the Maratha forces under the leadership of Sadashiv Rao Bhau (played by Arjun Kapoor in the film) and Ahmad Shah Abdali (played by Sanjay Dutt) who lead the invading Afghan forces. Kriti Sanon plays the role of Sadashiv Rao Bhau's second wife Parvati Bai. The film is slated to release on December 6 this year.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.