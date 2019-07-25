Arjun Kapoor Says That Stories Of India's Heroes 'Fascinate' Him

Arjun Kapoor was last seen in India's Most Wanted. (image courtesy: arjunkapoor)

Highlights "The audience wants to know how India became India," said Arjun "It makes for fascinating storytelling," he added Arjun will next be seen in Panipat, co-starring Kriti Sanon

Actor Arjun Kapoor, who was last seen on screen in the movie India's Most Wanted, says cross-border cop chase has become a trending topic in Bollywood because tales defining the heroes of India make for fascinating storytelling.

Apart from India's Most Wanted, movies like Raazi, Uri: The Surgical Strike and Baby in the past have shown cross-border police chase on the silver screen.

"There were so many stories that we may have felt apprehensive about putting out there. Importantly, it is about the relevance (of the story). If the audience wants to watch relevant stuff, they have given us indicators with Raazi, Uri and other films over the last few years," Arjun told IANS.

He added that the audience is curious about the country. "They want to know how India became India. They want to watch stories that define the heroes of India. It makes for fascinating storytelling. We have looked at western civilisation for hints and links and what to do next. For once, our audience is providing clues about what we should focus on," he added.

Arjun is now gearing up for the release of his next film titled Panipat, which also stars Kriti Sanon.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.