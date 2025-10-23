To Birthday Girl Malaika Arora, 52 Today, A Wish From Ex-Boyfriend Arjun Kapoor: "Keep Seeking"

Malaika Arora is celebrating her 52nd birthday today. Arjun Kapoor, who was in a relationship with Malaika, shared a wish for her.

On her Instagram Story, Arjun shared a picture of Malaika from one of her vacations.

He wrote in the caption, "Keep soaring, keep smiling and always keep seeking..."

In June, Malaika also wished Arjun on his 40th birthday. Malaika Arora posted a fun boomerang reel featuring Arjun Kapoor jumping in the streets of what looked like an international destination to wish the actor on his birthday.

"Happy birthday @arjunkapoor..." she wrote on her Instagram Stories along with emojis of two champagne glasses and a white coloured heart.

Arjun And Malaika's Dating To Break Up

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora began dating in 2018. The couple initially kept their relationship away from the spotlight but later often shared romantic photos from their getaways and posted birthday wishes for each other on Instagram.

However, they parted ways in 2024. During a promotional event for Singham Again, Arjun confirmed the speculation and said, "Nahi abhi single hoon. Relax karo (No, I'm single now. Relax)."

During an interview with The Times of India, Malaika reacted to Arjun's declaration, saying, "I am very private person, and there are certain aspects of my life which I don't want to elaborate much."

During the interaction, Malaika admitted that 2024 had been a tough year for her as she had also lost her stepfather the same year. Arjun stood by her during tough times.

In terms of work, Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Mere Husband Ki Biwi alongside Bhumi Pednekar, Rakul Preet Singh.

In the Diwali release, Thamma, Malaika Arora performed in a dance number.