Ranveer Singh Voted With A 'Good Looking Stud' - Who Did Arjun Kapoor Mean?

All the celebrities were busy voting in Mumbai on Monday and meanwhile we came across an interesting conversation on Instagram after Ranveer Singh and Arjun Singh cast their votes. Ranveer Singh shared his voting selfie on his Instagram profile and captioned it saying: "Vote!" Soon after he posted the picture, Arjun Kapoor commented on his photo saying, "Baba, I'm sorry but that good looking stud with you today stole the thunder at voting what a playa!" In case you are wondering who exactly Arjun Kapoor referred to, Ranveer Singh gave it away in his reply and said: "Baap baap hota hai." Ranveer's comment revealed that Arjun Kapoor was actually talking about Ranveer Singh's father Jagjit Singh Bhavnani.

This is not the first time that Arjun Kapoor has commented about dad Jagjit Singh overshadowing Ranveer. Previously in a post by Deepika Padukone on her Madame Tussauds statue, Arjun had commented saying, "Who's that sexy beast on the left? The original gangstar!"

On Mumbai's voting day, Ranveer Singh was spotted with his father arriving at the polling while Deepika Padukone arrived later separately. Deepika Padukone shared her selfie recently on Twitter with a caption that appeared to dismiss rumours that she holds a Danish passport: "Never has there been any doubt in my mind about who I am or where I'm from. So for those of you confused on my behalf... please don't be! Jai Hind!"

Never has there been any doubt in my mind about who I am or where I'm https://t.co/Iv1nhLQWqD for those of you confused on my behalf...please don't be!Jai Hind! #proudtobeanindian#govotepic.twitter.com/8ZYj1g0r9u — Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) April 29, 2019

On the work front, Ranveer Singh is working on '83, which is being directed by Kabir Khan. It is based on India's historic 1983 World Cup win. Deepika Padukone too is working on her new film Chhapaak, directed by Meghna Gulzar. It is based on the life and experiences of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. Both the movies are going to release in the year 2020.

