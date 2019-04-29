Deepika Padukone Posts Vote Selfie With Stern Note For 'Those Confused'

Deepika Padukone Instagrammed this photo (courtesy deepikapadukone)

Highlights Deepika was spotted outside the polling booth in Mumbai "Those of you confused on my behalf, please don't be," she wrote Earlier, it was rumoured that Deepika has a Danish passport

Actress Deepika Padukone cast her vote in Mumbai on Monday and soon after she posted a selfie to discard rumours that she won't cast her vote as she holds a Danish passport. The 33-year-old actress wrote a brief but to-the-point note to drive home her point straight and clear to the "confused" lot busy with speculation so far. "Never has there been any doubt in my mind about who I am or where I'm from. So, for those of you confused on my behalf...please don't be! Jai Hind," wrote Deepika Padukone. She was born to parents Prakash Padukone and Ujjala Padukone in Copenhagen, Denmark in 1986 but her parents shifted to Bengaluru within a year or so of her birth.

While reports of Deepika not being able to cast her vote featured in some tabloids, Bollywood Hungama quoted the actress as saying at an event that: "I have an Indian passport. There are a lot of complications but I'm a proud Indian citizen."

Never has there been any doubt in my mind about who I am or where I'm https://t.co/Iv1nhLQWqD for those of you confused on my behalf...please don't be!Jai Hind! #proudtobeanindian#govotepic.twitter.com/8ZYj1g0r9u — Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) April 29, 2019

On Monday afternoon, Deepika Padukone was spotted arriving at the polling booth with heavy security. Dressed casually, she posed for the paparazzi after her vote.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone's husband Ranveer Singh arrived separately at the polling booth. He was accompanied by his father Jagjit Singh Bhavnani. Here's what Ranveer posted on Instagram.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone is working on Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak, which is based on the life and experiences of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. Ranveer Singh has Kabir Khan's '83 in the line-up, in which he has been cast in the role of Kapil Dev.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone married in November last year.

