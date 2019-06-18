Much Ranveer Singh At India Vs Pakistan, Such Wow. Arjun Kapoor Calls Him 'Best Player Off Pitch

Ranveer Singh at Old Trafford Manchester in London. (Image courtesy: ranveersingh)

Highlights Ranveer Singh was super-duper thrilled during the match "You were the best player off the pitch... what a playa," Arjun Kapoor wr Ranveer is currently filming '83, the film on India's historic World Cup

Actor Ranveer Singh, who attended India vs Pakistan World Cup match in London over the weekend, was a tad bit enthusiastic off the pitch, as actor Arjun Kapoor (and everyone else with him) noticed. Ranveer is posting videos and pictures from his day at the Old Trafford Manchester even two days after India defeated Pakistan and his latest video is testimony to his uncontained excitement. No one could have phrased it better than Arjun Kapoor, who commented: "Baba you were the best player off the pitch... what a playa!!! The fashion mafioso the cricket gangster the nuanced celebrator the power hitter!!! #subtltythynameranveersingh." Ranveer Singh's retro look - which even the commentators discussed - was courtesy of Gucci and Christian Louboutin.

Ranveer Singh also gave a low down of India vs Pakistan match from the ground before the start of the game. Ranveer's enthusiasm may have doubled as he is currently filming '83, which is about India's historic world cup victory in 1983. He plays the role of Kapil Dev in the film.

For now, watch Ranveer Singh bursting with excitement during the match last weekend:

After the match, Ranveer Singh caught up with team India captain Virat Kohli, for whom he wrote: "I've witnessed a brash boy evolve into the very embodiment of class... He changed the face of Indian cricket forever. He's well on his way to being hailed as the greatest of all time. Yeh naya India hai, aur yeh banda naye India ka Hero hai. We are proud of you, Kaptaan."

Ranveer also hung out with several other OG cricketers, among them but Sunil Gavaskar, Brian Lara and Saurav Ganguly. Here are highlights from Ranveer Singh's trip to Old Trafford in Manchester:

Ranveer Singh is in London for the filming of the aforementioned ' 83, which is directed by Kabir Khan. '83, based on India's 1983 World Cup win, is slated for a 2020 release.