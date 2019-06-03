Ranveer Singh's Sunday With Sachin Tendulkar And OG Kapil's Devil Sunil Gavaskar

Ranveer Singh took pictures with Sachin Tendulkar (courtesy: ranveersingh)

Actor Ranveer Singh had an extra special Sunday hanging out with cricketing legends in London, where he is filming World Cup victory movie '83. Ranveer, who has been cast as Kapil Dev in the Kabir Khan-helmed project, took pictures with Sachin Tendulkar, original 1983 squad member Sunil Gavaskar, West Indies legend Sir Viv Richards and Australian cricketer Shane Warne. Ranveer posted the photos on his Instagram with captions for each: 'God of Cricket' for Sachin, Sir Viv is described as 'incomparable,' Shane Warne is 'Spin King' and Sunil Gavaskar, of course, is 'The Little Master.' England and Wales are hosting the World Cup currently and London is buzzing with cricket fever. See super excited Ranveer Singh in the photos below.

Sachin is Sachin, enough said.

If Sir Viv Richards can't out-swag Ranveer Singh, nobody can:

Spin kings.

Reel to real. Sunil Gavaskar is being played by actor Tahir Raj Bhasin in the film.

'83 will document India's historic World Cup victory over West Indies. Kapil's Devils, as the squad captained by Kapil Dev is dubbed, are being brought to the big screen by a cast of young actors that also include Saqib Saleem as Mohinder Amarnath, Ammy Virk as Balwinder Sandhu, Harrdy Sandhu as Madan Lal, Jiiva as K Srikkanth, Adinath Kothari as Dilip Vengsarkar and Sahil Khatter as Syed Kirmani. Here they are:

The actors have been in intensive cricket training under 1983 squad members Balwinder Sandhu and Yashpal Sharma in Dharamsala. Ranveer Singh has also been prepping for his role with Kapil Dev himself, with whom he spent some days in New Delhi as well has training with and studying his style in Dharamsala. "Playing a living legend poses a unique set of challenges, and your approach to the preparation for that character has to be all the more intensive. And it has been. But at the same time, it has been very rewarding and fulfilling," Ranveer told news agency IANS before leaving for London last week.

'83 is being directed by Kabir Khan and is scheduled for April 2020.