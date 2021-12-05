Ahead Of Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's Wedding, Actress' Family Pictured Outside Her House

Katrina Kaif's mother Suzanne Turquotte photographed in Mumbai.

Highlights Katrina and Vicky will get married in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan

Katrina and Vicky were spotted at their respective gyms on Saturday

The stars reportedly started dating in 2019

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, who will reportedly get married on December 9 in Sawai Madhopur, were spotted at their respective gyms on Saturday. Katrina Kaif's family was also pictures outside her house on Saturday. Katrina's mother Suzanne Turquotte, brother Sebastien Laurent Michel and other siblings were photographed arriving at her house. Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle, who stays with her Mumbai, was also clicked in Bandra earlier on Saturday. See the pictures of Katrina Kaif's family here:

Katrina's mom Suzanne Turquotte photographed at her house.

Katrina's brother was clicked outside her house.

Katrina's sister clicked outside her house.

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal was clicked at his gym in Mumbai.

Vicky Kaushal clicked at a gym.

Katrina Kaif was also photographed at her gym on Saturday morning.

Katrina Kaif clicked at a gym on Saturday.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding will be a private affair. Their wedding will reportedly have a no-phone policy. Several media reports stated that Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal reportedly got engaged on Diwali at director Kabir Khan's house. The venue and ensemble details were also shared. The duo will get married at a royal palace named Six Senses Fort in Sawai Madhopur on December 9. The rumoured couple will reportedly wear ensembles designed by Sabyasachi.

The stars reportedly started dating in 2019. Earlier this year, during Zoom's chat show By Invite Only, actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor confirmed that the actors are dating and said, "Vicky and Katrina are together, that's true. Am I going to get in trouble for saying this? I don't know. I think they're quite open about it."