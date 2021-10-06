After Winning Paris, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Takes The Spotlight In Dubai. See Pics

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Dubai (courtesy kavyesharmaofficial)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wrapped up her Paris commitments and flew in to Dubai recently. The former beauty queen was one of the guest speakers at the event named Stand Up, which was organized by L'Oreal Paris to raise awareness about standing up against street harassment. At the event, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was also joined by Hollywood star Aja Naomi King, Saudi Arabian singer Aseel Omran and Egyptian actress Mona Zaki. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who proudly wears Indian labels at international events, opted for a Sabyasachi ensemble for her appearance at the Dubai Expo event. Glimpses of Aishwarya's look from last night's event have been shared by her make-up artist.

Speaking at the event, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan said: "We are here today to raise awareness and encourage dialogue on a very important global topic - protecting women and protecting a woman's sense of self-worth. I am here to shed light on the prevalence of street harassment towards women," reported Gulf News.

Earlier this week, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan attended the Paris Fashion Week, representing L'Oreal Paris, for whom she has been the brand ambassador for years. The fashion event came with a strong message against street harassment with this year's theme being: "Feminine And Feminist." On the runway, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was also joined by the likes of British star Helen Mirren, singer-actress Camilla Cabello, Australian star Katherine Langford, How To Get Away with Murder actress Aja Naomi King, Hollywood star Amber Heard and Game Of Thrones actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was spotted in a Rahul Mishra ensemble as she stepped out in the city. She was accompanied by her husband Abhishek Bachchan and their nine-year-old daughter Aaradhya.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who was Miss World 1994, has featured in over 40 movies across languages. Last seen in 2018 movie Fanney Khan, Aishwarya will next be seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan.