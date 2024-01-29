Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui Reacts To People Calling Him 'Fixed Winner' - 'I've Worked Hard'

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: munawar.faruqui)

Munawar Faruqui was crowned winner of Bigg Boss Season 17 at the grand finale event on Sunday much to the delight of his fans. The stand-up comedian and singer took a moment to address rumours suggesting that the show was rigged and his win was pre-decided. In a conversation with E Times, Munawar Faruqui set the record straight, saying, “Yaar fixed winner ko itna sab go through karna pade toh it can't be a fixed winner [If one has to go through so much scrutiny as a supposed 'fixed winner,' then it can't truly be a fixed victory.] If I had been a fixed winner I would have got everything on a platter. Pura season gawah hai [Entire season is proof] that I've got nothing on a platter, I've worked hard and a lot. My answer to people who are calling me a fixed winner is just sit and watch the entire season and you will realise that it wasn't fixed.”

“People can have that feeling because when you have a strong fanbase, and you do such reality shows a lot of things are at stake and you lose a few things. To win things then you give it your best. Mujhe lagta hai ye pyaar hai logon ka [ I think it's people's love] and people who are calling me a fixed winner I can't change their opinion. Maybe before going to Bigg Boss I would have wanted to change perceptions but now I feel I can't change everyone,” Munawar Faruqui added.

After winning Bigg Boss 17, Munawar Faruqui also shared a note on Instagram to thank his fans for all the support. In the snapshot, Munawar can be seen standing next to host Salman Khan with the Bigg Boss trophy in his hand. In the caption, the stand-up comedian conveyed, “Bohot Bohot Shukriya Janta. Aapke pyaar aur support ke liye Aakhir kar Trophy Dongri aa hi gayi. Special thanks to Bade Bhai Salman Khan Sir for all your guidance. Saari #munawarkijanta aur #munawarkewarrior ka dil se shukriya #Karliya [ Thank you, audience. Your love and support have finally brought the trophy to Dongri. Special thanks to big brother Salman Khan sir, for all your guidance…]”

