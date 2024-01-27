Bigg Boss 17: Pooja Bhatt Praises Mannara Chopra Ahead Of Finale

Mannara Chopra in the promo. (courtesy: YouTube)

After a remarkable journey, Ankita Lokhande, Mannara Chopra, Munawar Faruqui, Abhishek Kumar and Arun Mashetty have successfully secured their spots in the grand finale of Bigg Boss Season 17. As the pre-finale night approaches, the excitement escalates with the presence of various celebrities on the Bigg Boss sets to cheer for their favourite contestants. In a recent promo shared by the makers, the spotlight is on actress Pooja Bhatt, who had previously appeared in Bigg Boss OTT 2. Pooja enters Bigg Boss house to extend her support to Mannara Chopra. The promo kicks off with Pooja securing an imaginary crown on Mannara's head, declaring, “Maine aapke crown ko fix kiya hai. Torture task aapne champion ki tarah nibhaya. Apne grace ke saath yeh game khela hai. [I have fixed your crown. You've tackled the torture task like a champion and played this game with grace.]”

Mannara Chopra responds, “Thank you mam for being my guiding light.” In the end, Pooja Bhatt says, “You are stronger than you think you are.”

“Mannara gets some strong words of support on the eve of #GrandFinale” reads the caption of the video.

In one of the recent episodes, we caught a glimpse of Mannara Chopra's entire Bigg Boss journey. As Mannara walked into the garden area, Bigg Boss enquired, "Kaisi lagi vibe? [How do you like the vibe?]" After hearing cheers from her fans, Mannara enthusiastically exclaimed, "Bahot amazing vibe hai Bigg Boss. [The vibe is amazing, Bigg Boss]."

After taking a trip down memory lane, Mannara Chopra took a moment to express gratitude to her fans. She said, “Aaj Main jo kuch bhi hu sirf aapke pyar ki wajah se hoon. Thank you. [Whatever I am today, it is only because of your love].”

Bigg Boss 17 finale will be aired on January 28, Sunday.