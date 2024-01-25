Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande, Mannara Chopra And Other Finalists' Journey

Ankita Lokhande in Bigg Boss 17. (courtesy: YouTube)

The nail-biting finale of Bigg Boss 17 is just a few days away and fans can't keep calm. The makers have added to the excitement by unveiling the journey videos of each of the top 5 finalists. ICYMI, the makers have invited some Bigg Boss fans inside the house, to cheer for the contestants as they watch individual videos that offer glimpses of their entire journey on the show. After sending Abhishek Kumar, Ankita Lokhande and Arun Mashettey on an emotional ride, Mannara Chopra and Munawar Faruqui will get their dose of nostalgia in the upcoming episode. The makers have now shared a new promo on Instagram and it shows how fans burst into applause as Mannara walks into the garden area. The clip begins with the text, “3 days to finale,” and Bigg Boss asks Mannara, “Kaisi lagi vibe? [How do you like the vibe]?” referring to Mannara's fans, who are seen cheering for her. To this, Mannara screams, “Bahot amazing vibe hai Bigg Boss. [The vibe is amazing Bigg Boss].”

After watching her complete journey, Mannara Chopra expresses her gratitude to all her fans. Mannara says, “Aaj main jo kuch bhi hu sirf aapke pyar ki wajah se hoon. Thank you. [Whatever I am today, it is only because of your love].” The note attached to the clip reads, “Sabke dilon par kiya hai Mannara ne vibe. Uski fabulous journey ko dekhkar kya aap kar rahe hai smile?”

In the previous episode, Ankita Lokhande burst into tears as her special video showed the rollercoaster ride of her relationship with husband Vicky Jain on the show. Sharing the promo, the makers wrote, “Dilse nibhaaya hai Ankita ne har rishta Bigg Boss ke ghar mein. Let's cheer up for her great journey.”

Abhishek Kumar was the first one among the Top 5 to view the special video, which showed his trajectory “from a dumdaar villain to a loved hero.” Along with the promo, the makers wrote, “A journey from a dumdaar villain to a loved hero! Give it up for Abhishek! “

Meanwhile, Ankita Lokhande's husband Vicky Jain was the latest contestant to get eliminated in the mid-week final eviction round. Needless to say, Vicky's shocking eviction left the Pavitra Rishta star in tears. Read all about it here.

Bigg Boss 17 finale will be held on January 28, 2024. You can watch the show on Colors TV and Jio Cinema.