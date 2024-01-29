Bigg Boss 17: How Munawar Faruqui Won - Shayari, Ayesha Khan Factor And More

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: munawar.faruqui )

Congratulations are in order for Munawar Faruqui. The stand-up comic has emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 17, beating friend and actor Abhishek Kumar to clinch the trophy. While Munawar was a fan-favourite from day 1 and no stranger to reality shows [he was the winner of Lock Upp season 1], his journey has been anything but easy. Munawar Faruqui was often criticised for playing it safe and not being honest in his relationships inside the house. Aspects of his personal life also came under the spotlight and were widely discussed inside the house and on social media.

As Munawar Faruqui celebrates his Bigg Boss 17 win, here is a quick round-up of his journey on the show

Munawar - The shaayar

There is no doubt that Munawar Faruqui has a gift of the gab, after all, he is primarily a stand-up comic. On the show, Munawar also proved that he is a talented poet, often able to dole out couplets at the drop of a hat. This was an aspect of his personality that impressed housemates, celebrity guests and fans.

The Ex-factor

As mentioned above, Munawar Faruqui's personal life was subjected to severe scrutiny on the show. Sections of the audience also thought it was unfair given that personal life or what happens outside the Bigg Boss house is considered out of bounds on the show. In Munawar's case, not only was he required to come clean about his divorce and his son, Ayesha Khan – who shared a brief “situationship” with Munawar – also entered the show as a wildcard contestant. Ayesha's presence on the show came as a shock to Munawar and made things complicated. In fact, Ayesha entered the show demanding an apology from Munawar for his past behaviour. Things escalated when the actress spilled the beans about her relationship with Munawar and his relationship with ex-girlfriend Nazila Sitaishi. In addition to cheating on her, Ayesha also accused Munawar of sending proposals to multiple women outside the house.

On the show and during the finale, Munawar has admitted to romantic transgressions and vowed to become a better person. He also shared that he wanted to focus on providing his undivided attention to his young son.

Feedback is Boss

Munawar Faruqui has been accused of many things on the show – being a bad friend, a bad partner, and a smooth talker. However, the most prominent of criticisms hurled at Munawar has been the fact that he unilaterally depends on Salman Khan's feedback during the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes to plan his game. He was accused of deciding his relationships in the house based on how Salman Khan spoke to contestants during the weekend episodes.

Friends, who?

Munawar Faruqui has witnessed quite a few of his friendships turning sour in the house. His friendship with Mannara Chopra was loved by fans. However, as housemates chipped in with their two cents about the bond, with many opining that Mannara was falling for him, Munawar was seen breaking ties with her. Similarly, Ankita Lokhande and Munawar Faruqui enjoyed a good friendship and he was often seen leaning on the Pavitra Rishta actress for emotional support. After winning the ticket to the finale task, Ankita Lokhande accused Munawar of ignoring her and changing his demeanour.

At one point, Salman Khan also scolded Munawar Faruqui for not providing closure to his relationships. He had said: “In this house, whether it is your friendship or rivalry, you leave everything incomplete. The reality is that if Munawar Faruqui leaves this house tomorrow, it won't impact the story of the show.”

Munawar Faruqui took home a cash prize of ₹50 lakh and a car after being declared the winner of Bigg Boss 17.