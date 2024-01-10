Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui And Ayesha Khan Get Into An Ugly Fight Yet Again

Stil from a video on X. (courtesy: JThakers)

Another day, another war of words between Munawar Faruqui and Ayesha Khan in the Bigg Bosshouse. In a promo, shared by a fan page on X (formerly Twitter), the two contestants, who share a tumultuous "situationship" history, can be seen indulging in an ugly spat. It all began with Ayesha talking about Munawar to Ankita Lokhande and Isha Malviya about a girl, to whom he sent a marriage proposal. This is when Munawar walks in and hears Ayesha accusing him of using “personal reasons” to stay in the show. The clip begins with Ayesha saying, “Aapka [Ankita Lokhande] jo bhaiya [Munawar Faruqui] hai na, rishta bhej kar aya tha bahr aur ek ladki ko. [Your brother sent a marriage proposal to another girl outside].” Ayesha adds, “Aur ab vo personal reasons yaha par use kar rahe ho…[Now, you are using personal reasons here…].” This is when Munawar Faruqui interrupts her asking, “Konse personal reason use kiye maine? [What personal reasons I have used here]?”

Without responding to Munawar Faruqui's question, Ayesha Khan screams at him, “Shut up!” Next, we spot Munawar walking out of the Dil room, where they all were having a conversation. While walking out he says, “Thik hai abhi mujhe nahi involve karna kuch log ko. [Okay, now I don't want to involve other people].” An angry Ayesha claims that Munawar is walking out of the discussion because he is afraid that she will reveal his secrets. However, she can be heard threatening the stand-up comedian that before leaving the show, she will let the world know all about him. Sharing the video, the fan page wrote, “Bigg Boss17 promo Ayesha Khan Vs Munawar aur Family week ki shurawat.”

BiggBoss17 PROMO Ayesha Khan Vs Munawar aur Family week ki shurawat pic.twitter.com/f93xRQWZZV — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) January 9, 2024

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 17 will also have a special family special episode. A promo shows Vicky Jain's mother entering the Bigg Boss house and hints at the tension between her and Ankita Lokhande. In the video, Vicky Jain's mother Ranjana Jain can be seen talking to her daughter-in-law about an incident where Ankita was spotted kicking Vicky. "Jis din tumne laat maari thi na. Papa ne turant tumhari mummy ko phone kiye 'Tum apne pati ko aisi hi laat maarti thi?' [When you kicked Vicky, your father-in-law called your mom and asked, 'Have you also kicked your husband like that?']” Rajana Jain tells her daughter-in-law, even as Ankita looks at her in disbelief.

Next, the clip shows Ankita Lokhande, whose father passed away last year in August, telling Ranjana Jain, “Mummy ko phone karne ki kya zaroorat thi. Meri maa akeli hai waha. Mere papa ki death hui hai, mumma, Aap mummy-papa ko mat bolo please [Why was it necessary to call my mom, she's all alone. My father passed away. Please don't drag my parents into this].”

The note attached to the video read, “Vicky ki mummy aur Ankita ke beech hui kuch personal baatein. Kya yeh dono kar paayenge apne issues resolve?”

