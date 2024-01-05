Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui And Ayesha Khan's War Of Words (Again)

Image instagrammed by Munawar Faruqui. (courtesy: MunawarFaruqui)

The dynamics inside the Bigg Boss Season 17 house are changing with each passing day. In the latest promo released by the makers on Instagram, a heated exchange took place between former close allies Munawar Faruqui and Ayesha Khan. The clip opens with Ayesha questioning Munawar, “Munawar, aapko ni lgta ki aapke behaviour me change hai? [Munawar, don't you think there has been a change in your behaviour?]” Munawar responds, “Aapka mere saath rehna shayad mere liye sahi ni hai. [Perhaps, staying with you is not right for me.]” Ayesha adds, “Ek shaam mein aisa kya ho gaya ki aap jo mere liye feel krte the vo khatam ho gya? [What happened in one evening that your feelings for me suddenly vanished?]” To this, Munwar replies, “Mujhe koi relationship me na yaha rehna hai, na yaha rehna hai. [I don't want to be in a relationship, neither here nor anywhere.]”

Ayesha Khan questions Munawar Faruqui, “Mere saamne bolte rahe ki aapko mere liye feel hota hai. Logo ke saamne bolte rahe ki yeh sorry aur apology hai. Ek din mein aap bol rahe ho ki aapki feelings badal gai? [You kept telling me that you have feelings for me. In front of others, you said that you were just apologising. Now, in one day, you're saying your feelings have changed?]” Listening to this, Munawar Faruqui says, “Maine, haan! Khudko change kiya. [Yes, I have changed myself.]”

The caption of the video reads, “Ayesha ne kiya Munawar ko confront, kaise hoga solve inke beech ka friction? [Ayesha confronted Munawar; how will they resolve the friction between them?]”

In an earlier promo, Ayesha Khan told Munawar Faruqui, “Meri aapse is point pe yeh shikayat hai ki mujhe aapke behaviour me aise feel ho raha hai ki maine aapka kuch galat kiya hai, aur aap us cheez ke liye mujhse aisa behave kar rahe hai. [I feel that I have done something wrong to you, and you are treating me this way because of that.]” Munawar responded, “Mai aapko respect karta hu. [I respect you.]” Ayesha retorted, “Please aap apna respect apne paas rakhiye, mat dikhaiye. Respect jaha dikhane ki zarurat thi, vaha aapne dikhai nahi. Ab dikha ke koi matlab hi nahi hai. [Please, keep your respect to yourself, don't show it. Where you needed to show respect, you didn't. Now, showing it holds no meaning.]”

Munawar Faruqui attempted to clarify his point, but before he could complete the sentence, Ayesha Khan said, “To basically aap bol rahe hai jo aap 15 din tak kar rahe the aap sure nahi the us feeling ke baare me. [So basically, you are saying that whatever you were doing for the past 15 days, you were not sure about those feelings.]” Munawar said, “Maine bola aapko ki mujhe jo feel ho raha hai, mai jab tak 100 percent sure nahi hota, I don't want to. [I told you that whatever I feel, until I am 100 percent sure, I don't want to.]” Cutting him off, Ayesha said, “Aapki surity aap ko bahar bhi nahi pata tha ki aap kab tak sure hai mujhe lekar, yaha par bhi aapko. To mai aise hi atki rahu har jagah? [You didn't even know outside how long it would take for you to be sure about me, and even here, you don't know. So, should I be stuck like this everywhere?]”

