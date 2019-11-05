After Mask Pic, Priyanka Chopra Reminded By The Internet That She Smokes

Priyanka Chopra shared this image. (Image courtesy: priyankachopra)

Priyanka Chopra found herself on the receiving end of brutal criticism from the Internet, after she shared a picture wearing a mask on Monday. The actress, who is currently in Delhi for the shooting of The White Tiger (going by her Instagram stories), complained about the high levels of pollution in the national capital and wrote about the harsh conditions in her post. An excerpt from her post read, "It's so hard to shoot here right now that I can't even imagine what it must be like to live here under these conditions." The Internet was quick to remind the actress of the pictures that surfaced earlier this year, in which she could be seen smoking along with her husband Nick Jonas and trolled her. "Still less harmful than the cigarette you smoked," commented an Instagram user. "It must be so hard to smoke cigarettes in these conditions," read another comment. "Delhi also has some roadside smoke post, try some when the cameras are down," commented another user.

On Monday, Priyanka Chopra posted this picture on her Instagram profile and she wrote: "Shoot days for The White Tiger. It's so hard to shoot here right now that I can't even imagine what it must be like to live here under these conditions. We are blessed with air purifiers and masks. Pray for the homeless. Be safe everyone. #airpollution #delhipollution #weneedsolutions #righttobreath."

In the wake of the apocalyptic state of pollution in the national capital, over 37 flights were diverted from the Delhi airport and all government and private schools have been closed till November 5. The Delhi government also implemented the "odd-even" traffic rationing scheme in the national capital from Monday, wherein, vehicles with odd and even-numbered registration plates will run on odd and even days of the week.

Coming back to Priyanka - This is not the first time that the Internet has criticised the Quantico actress for smoking. During her birthday this year, the actress was photographed smoking, pictures from which went insanely viral on social media. Several fans reminded actress of the inhaler commercial, in which she opened up about being diagnosed with asthma.

Priyanka's husband Nick Jonas was also schooled about the negative aspects of smoking by the Internet, after he posted a picture of himself smoking a cigar. The picture happed to be from a photoshoot for the September issue of the American magazine Cigar Aficionado.

Priyanka Chopra has two Netflix projects in the pipeline. She will be seen in The White Tiger, co-starring Rajkummar Rao and the superhero film We Can Be Heroes. Other than that, she will star in a film with comedian Mindy Kaling. The actress recently dubbed for the Hindi rendition of Disney's Frozen 2, along with her cousin Parineeti Chopra. The Sky Is Pink remains her last release.

