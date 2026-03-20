Aditya Dhar Thanks Jr NTR For Loving <i>Dhurandhar 2</i>: "One Industry, One Heartbeat"

Ever since Dhurandhar: The Revenge arrived in cinemas, the film has been receiving strong reactions not just from fans but also from several celebrities across the industry. Most recently, Jr NTR took to X to share his thoughts on the film. Aditya Dhar has now responded to his note.

Aditya Dhar commented, "Thank you, Tarak Garu. One industry, one heartbeat... every storm, we ride together. Much love."

X/Jr NTR

Jr NTR's Post For Dhurandhar 2

Praising the team and performances, he wrote, "A big salute to the team of #DhurandharTheRevenge for delivering a storm to Indian audiences. Ranveer is not just breathtaking... he delivered an absolute masterclass on screen."

He further appreciated the vision of director Aditya Dhar and the overall execution of the film. "It takes conviction and fearless vision to mount a film like this, and Aditya Dhar sir brings that strength to every frame. Using every tool at his disposal to elevate each scene to its absolute best deserves a standing ovation. This is a film that rouses your emotions and stays with you long after the end titles roll. @actormaddy sir is as effortless as ever and it was fire to watch him dominate every frame he is in. @duttsanjay sir and @rampal72 sir delivered solid layered performances throughout," the actor added.

Jr NTR concluded his note by praising the film's music and congratulating the entire team. "@shashwatology's music hits on another level elevating every sequence and adding to the film's adrenaline. Big big congratulations to the entire team. This one will go a long way."

Other Stars Praising Dhurandhar 2

Yesterday Telugu star Bellamkonda Sreenivas took to X, "Watched #DhurandharTheRevenge last night, what an absolute ride! High on intensity, emotion, and goosebumps @RanveerOfficial brother.. you just owned every frame! The connect you've built with Telugu audience is next level."

The post continued, "We need your films hitting our screens regularly from now on! Big shoutout to @ActorMadhavan garu & total team for delivering solid depth. @AdityaDharFilms garu, outstanding vision and execution. Total theatrical high."

Sidharth Malhotra wrote on Instagram Stories, "Dhurandhar: The Revenge hits hard with unapologetic patriotism and razor-sharp geopolitical undertones, paired with stylised action and a background score that keeps you locked in. Ranveer Singh is an absolute force as always!! Along with other power-packed performances across the board-Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi."

He further added, "This one doesn't just entertain, it stays with you. Rare to see every department firing at this level!!! The writing really grips you, the direction stays sharp and controlled and there's real conviction in every performance. This is what happens when a team comes together with clarity and intent. Aditya Dhar, your narrative and vision truly stand out. Powerful and purposeful from start to finish."

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan shared, "#DhurandharTheRevenge is top notch. @adityadharfilms has created an unforgettable cinematic experience. And @ranveersingh delivers a storm. A must watch."

Allu Arjun wrote, "Just watched #Dhurandhar2. Patriotism with swag. A film that will make every patriot proud. Many clap-trapping moments. BLAST! Congratulations to the entire team. Fine performances by @ActorMadhavan garu & all actors. Technical brilliance. So proud to have a brilliant and versatile actor like my brother @RanveerOfficial in our country. RVS on fire! @AdityaDharFilms garu hit the ball out of the park. So happy to have brilliant filmmakers like him in our country. Show rocker. An Indian story... International swag! Jai Hind."

Interestingly, Allu Arjun's Allu Cinemas-Hyderabad's biggest and India's largest Dolby cinema-will showcase Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge as its first new release from today.

On Wednesday, Vijay Deverakonda watched a special show of Dhurandhar: The Revenge at Allu Cinemas. Ahead of the release, he shared a powerful message, "Tomorrow onwards-something big is going to happen in Indian cinema and culture. 4 words: 'Bharat Maata ki JAI!' Immense love and respect to the entire cast and crew. @AdityaDharFilms is a mad genius. @RanveerOfficial is all in-explosive. @ActorMadhavan @rampalarjun. Sara and Jameel uncle were all superbbb. @shashwatology score was fire. #DhurandharTheRevenge"

Preity Zinta wrote, "Just watched Dhurandhar: The Revenge & all I wanna say is 'Revenge ho toh Dhurandhar jaisa ho warna na ho.' Direction, acting, music, editing, story, casting & every other department is mindblowing. The first thing Mom said after watching the movie was that she wanted to see it again in the theater with her friends & I feel exactly the same. @AdityaDharFilms, you have turned me into a fangirl & I love it. Thank you for this incredibly immersive experience. Your skill, your talent and-most of all-your heart are in the right place. @RanveerOfficial: You have my heart. What a stunning performance. What range, what depth, what sincerity. I still need to process everything before I can articulate my thoughts. @ActorMadhavan: You know how I felt about your flawless performance earlier & to be honest, that goes for the entire cast. @bolbedibol: What timing. @duttsanjay: What swag, so much sweetness & sincerity. Sara, Arjun & last but not the least @rampalarjun-you have hit it out of the park again."

Background

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar: The Revenge released in theatres on March 19, with paid previews beginning on March 18. The film features Ranveer Singh in the lead, alongside R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, Danish Pandor, and Sara Arjun.

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