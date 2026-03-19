Jr NTR Reviews <i>Dhurandhar 2</i>: 'Ranveer Singh Delivers An Absolute Masterclass'

Ever since Dhurandhar: The Revenge arrived in cinemas, the film has been receiving strong reactions not just from fans but also from several celebrities across the industry.

Most recently, Jr NTR took to Instagram to share his thoughts on the film. Praising the team and performances, he wrote, "A big salute to the team of #Dhurandhar The Revenge for delivering a storm to Indian audiences. Ranveer is not just breathtaking.... He delivered an absolute masterclass on screen."

He further appreciated the vision of director Aditya Dhar and the overall execution of the film. "It takes conviction and fearless vision to mount a film like this, and Aditya Dhar sir brings that strength to every frame. Using every tool at his disposal to elevate each scene to its absolute best deserves a standing ovation. This is a film that rouses your emotions and stays with you long after the end titles roll. @actormaddy sir is as effortless as ever and it was fire to watch him dominate every frame he is in. @duttsanjay sir and @rampal72 sir delivered solid layered performances throughout," the actor added.

Jr NTR concluded his note by praising the film's music and congratulating the entire team. "@shashwatology's music hits on another level elevating every sequence and adding to the film's adrenaline. Big big congratulations to the entire team. This one will go a long way."

Actor Celina Jaitly, who attended a screening in Mumbai, also shared her review after watching the film. She praised the direction, cinematography, and editing, writing, "Congratulations @adityadharfilms for steering this monumental vision with such authority and finesse. The direction is razor sharp and the cinematography by Vikash Nowlakha is breathtaking, every frame meticulously crafted to heighten emotion and intensity. Seamlessly held together by the brilliant editing of Shivkumar V. Panicker, the narrative never loses momentum for a single second."

Take a look at her full post below:

Apart from them, several other celebrities, including Allu Arjun, Sidharth Malhotra, Kartik Aaryan, and Preity Zinta, have also shared positive reviews, adding to the growing buzz around Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

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